'Excited to keep going, I think my ideas are right': Rishi Sunak after polls show Liz Truss as UK PM

Rishi Sunak, a potential candidate for the position of British Prime Minister, stated on Thursday that he is eager to continue the Conservative Party leadership race despite polls showing that Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has a solid lead over him.

The former Chancellor of Indian descent stated during an interview with the ITV channel's "This Morning" show that he "definitely" had a chance of winning and reaffirmed his position that his opponent's proposals for immediate tax cuts would cause inflation in the economy.

"I'm really excited to keep going, I think my ideas are the right ones," he said.

A fresh YouGov poll conducted for "Sky News" earlier on Thursday showed Truss maintaining a commanding 32-point lead in the race. Other polls of Tory members who will be casting ballots in this election have revealed a similar lean in favour of Sunak's opponent.

The former minister in Boris Johnson's Cabinet said it was "a bit weird" that his former boss waited days before announcing his resignation as Tory leader and British Prime Minister last month.

After weeks of controversy over the 'partygate' scandal of numerous law-breaking gatherings under his watch and a few other scandals involving his close associates, Johnson's ministers all abruptly quit at the beginning of last month. Sunak emphasised that the resignation of his Chancellor was "not the end of the world," despite the fact that it was a significant blow to Johnson's leadership.

He emphasised that the resignations of all 60 members of the administration, which occurred in a single day, were what caused the situation to shift. The former finance minister claimed the response was understandable and previously acknowledged that his former boss had not returned any of his calls or texts.

