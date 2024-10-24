'Resign by October 28': Justin Trudeau gets ultimatum by own party MPs amid Canada-India diplomatic row

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing mounting pressure from within his own party, with several Liberal lawmakers urging him to step down and not seek a fourth term in office.

Amidst diplomatic tensions with India, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing mounting pressure from within his own party, with several Liberal lawmakers urging him to step down and not seek a fourth term in office. According to reports by the Associated Press, a group of over 20 Liberal MPs has set a deadline of October 28 for Trudeau to announce his decision. Failure to comply could result in unspecified consequences, the MPs warned.

In a tense three-hour caucus meeting, Trudeau attempted to project confidence, stating that the Liberals remain “strong and united.” However, the demands from a faction within his party paint a different story altogether. Out of the twenty plus Liberals, three revealed that were among the lawmakers who wrote to Trudeau urging him to resign before the next election.

Also read: India-Canada row: Jagmeet Singh's 'country first, party second' remarks sparks laughter in Parliament (WATCH)

Ken McDonald, a Liberal MP from Newfoundland who signed the letter, publicly stated that Trudeau must leave by October 28 and took a jibe at the prime minister for not listening to the concerns of his party members and the public.

“He has to start listening, listening to the people,” McDonald said.

McDonald, who has decided against running for re-election, revealed that several party members who plan to contest in the upcoming election are anxious due to poor polling numbers. Nanos latest poll shows the Liberals are trailing the opposition Conservatives by a significant margin with the latter leading 38 percent in comparison to the ruling party's 25 percent. This widening gap has intensified calls for Trudeau to consider stepping down.

The letter, which has not been released publicly, was apparently read aloud during the caucus meeting outlining reasons why Trudeau must step down before the upcoming elections. Despite previously stating his intention to run for another term, Trudeau has yet to formally respond to the MPs’ letter, though he indicated he would consider their demands.

The infighting within Trudeau's party comes amid a string of failures in two by-elections in Toronto and Montreal, where the Liberals lost seats they had held for decades. The losses have deepened questions about Trudeau's grip over his party and their chances in the next election.

Also read: Canada's spy agency pulled mole before 1985 Air India bombing? Old report resurfaces amid tensions with India

Compounding the pressure, he is embroiled in a months-long diplomatic row with India that began when Trudeau suggested Indian agents were responsible for killing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. India has condemned the claims as "preposterous. The allegations resulted in a major diplomatic storm, with each country expelling diplomats and relations reaching an all-time low.

Trudeau defended his claims, saying there is "clear and compelling evidence" from the RCMP that Indian agents have made attempts to interfere with Canadian public affairs for many years, including bullying tactics in violent acts against South Asian Canadians. India has denied those allegations, and Trudeau government efforts to address the matter has been unsuccessful.

Latest Videos