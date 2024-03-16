Regional forces unite as Hamas, Houthis coordinate resistance efforts against Israel in rare meet

In a rare move, senior leaders from Hamas and Yemen's Houthi rebels recently convened to discuss joint strategies aimed at countering Israel, according to Palestinian sources. This meeting formulates a potential alliance between two terror factions in the "axis of resistance," signaling heightened coordination in their actions against Israel.

Senior figures from Hamas and Yemen's Houthi rebels recently held a significant meeting to discuss coordinating their actions against Israel, according to Palestinian factional sources. This rare meeting signifies a potential alliance between the two groups, both of which belong to the "axis of resistance," a coalition of Iran-backed movements hostile to Israel and the United States.

The meeting focused on mechanisms to coordinate resistance actions for the next stage of the conflict in Gaza, particularly in response to a potential Israeli ground assault in southern Gaza's Rafah region. Rafah, Hamas's last stronghold in Gaza, houses around 1.5 million people, mostly displaced and living in dire conditions near the Egyptian border.

The discussion also touched on the ongoing attacks by the Houthis on Red Sea shipping, targeting vessels linked to Israel in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. This commitment to supporting the Palestinian resistance was confirmed by Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi, who indicated a potential expansion of their attacks to ships navigating past South Africa's Cape of Good Hope.

In response to these developments, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the military's plan for an operation in Rafah. The conflict between Israel and Hamas since October 7 has resulted in significant casualties, with approximately 1,160 deaths in Israel and over 31,490 in Gaza, mostly civilians according to official figures.

The meeting between Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine with Houthi representatives underscores the evolving dynamics of regional alliances and the intensification of resistance efforts against Israel. The outcomes of this coordination are yet to unfold, raising concerns about further escalation and humanitarian consequences in the conflict-affected areas of Gaza and Rafah.