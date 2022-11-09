Record Rs 16,590 crore Powerball jackpot awaits a claimant

The $2.04 billion jackpot is the largest lottery prize ever won to date. The previous record earning was a $1.586 billion prize.

A 2.04 billion (around Rs 16,590 crore) jackpot announced on Tuesday awaits the person who bought the winning Powerball ticket from southern California, United States. The winning numbers drawn were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and red Powerball 10.

Reports say that the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot, which is played in 45 US states, the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, are one in 292.2 million. The draw was delayed by over 10 hours after issues at the Minnesota Lottery's sales verification system.

The draw, which happened at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, saw Joe Chahayed -- the owner of the Joe's Service Center in Altadena where the jackpot ticket was sold -- receive a Powerball bonus of a million dollars.



Image: Joe Chahayed, left, holds up a check for $1,000,000 for the retailer selling bonus and Daniel Chahayed, right, at Joes Service Center on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in Altadena, CA. Years ago Joe immigrated here from Syria he said. A single winning ticket for Monday night's delayed Powerball lottery drawing was sold in Altadena, with the jackpot worth a record-setting $2.04 billion, lottery officials confirmed today. Photograph: Francine Orr/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Chahayed told media persons that he did not know who had bought the jackpot ticket. He, however, hoped that the grand prize would be won by someone from his neighbourhood. He further said he would use the prize money for his five kids and then donate the rest.

According to California law, only the winner's name can be disclosed. His personal details are prohibited from being shared.

The $2.04 billion jackpot is the largest lottery prize ever won to date. The previous record earning was a $1.586 billion prize. That jackpot was won in 2016 by three Powerball ticketholders. This time's record prize started on August 6 at $20 million and multiplied over three winless months. It was initially believed till Monday that the jackpot was an estimated $1.9 billion. However, updated calculations saw the jackpot sweeten up to $2.04 billion.

Also Read: 'It was scary... extremely scary': Nepal's 6.3 earthquake leaves north India jolted

Also Read: Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh turns muddy; China role suspected