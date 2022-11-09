Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Record Rs 16,590 crore Powerball jackpot awaits a claimant

    The $2.04 billion jackpot is the largest lottery prize ever won to date. The previous record earning was a $1.586 billion prize.

    Record Rs 16,590 crore Powerball jackpot awaits a claimant
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Nov 9, 2022, 9:20 AM IST

    A 2.04 billion (around Rs 16,590 crore) jackpot announced on Tuesday awaits the person who bought the winning Powerball ticket from southern California, United States. The winning numbers drawn were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and red Powerball 10. 

    Reports say that the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot, which is played in 45 US states, the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, are one in 292.2 million. The draw was delayed by over 10 hours after issues at the Minnesota Lottery's sales verification system.

    The draw, which happened at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, saw Joe Chahayed -- the owner of the Joe's Service Center in Altadena where the jackpot ticket was sold -- receive a Powerball bonus of a million dollars.

    Record Rs 16,590 crore Powerball jackpot awaits a claimant
    Image: Joe Chahayed, left, holds up a check for $1,000,000 for the retailer selling bonus and Daniel Chahayed, right, at Joes Service Center on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in Altadena, CA. Years ago Joe immigrated here from Syria he said. A single winning ticket for Monday night's delayed Powerball lottery drawing was sold in Altadena, with the jackpot worth a record-setting $2.04 billion, lottery officials confirmed today. Photograph: Francine Orr/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

    Chahayed told media persons that he did not know who had bought the jackpot ticket. He, however, hoped that the grand prize would be won by someone from his neighbourhood. He further said he would use the prize money for his five kids and then donate the rest. 

    According to California law, only the winner's name can be disclosed. His personal details are prohibited from being shared. 

    The $2.04 billion jackpot is the largest lottery prize ever won to date. The previous record earning was a $1.586 billion prize. That jackpot was won in 2016 by three Powerball ticketholders. This time's record prize started on August 6 at $20 million and multiplied over three winless months. It was initially believed till Monday that the jackpot was an estimated $1.9 billion. However, updated calculations saw the jackpot sweeten up to $2.04 billion.

    Also Read: 'It was scary... extremely scary': Nepal's 6.3 earthquake leaves north India jolted

    Also Read: Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh turns muddy; China role suspected

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2022, 9:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Arshad Sharif's murder in Kenya was not case of 'mistaken identity': Pakistan minister Rana Sanaullah AJR

    Arshad Sharif's murder in Kenya was not case of 'mistaken identity': Pakistan minister Rana Sanaullah

    Passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania; rescue operation underway AJR

    Passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania

    All Chinese CPEC workers in Pakistan agree to use bullet-proof cars for all outdoor movements; check details AJR

    All Chinese CPEC workers in Pakistan agree to use bullet-proof cars for all outdoor movements; check details

    Leicester communal clashes: Social media influencers created fake Hindutva terrorism narrative, says report

    Leicester communal clashes: Social media influencers created fake Hindutva terrorism narrative, says report

    At least 12 people injured in Philadelphia bar shooting; check details AJR

    At least 12 people injured in Philadelphia bar shooting; check details

    Recent Stories

    Nepal 6.3 magnitude earthquake leaves Delhi NCR, rest of north India jolted

    'It was scary... extremely scary': Nepal's 6.3 earthquake leaves north India jolted

    football ISL 2022-23: Battle of defending Silverware Holders as Jamshedpur hosts in-form Hyderabad snt

    ISL 2022-23: Battle of defending Silverware Holders as Jamshedpur hosts in-form Hyderabad

    Skincare alert: 5 reasons you should include sunscreen in your winter sur

    Skincare alert: 5 reasons you should include sunscreen in your winter

    Yoga to dancing: 5 indoor physical activities you can do indoors this winter sur

    Yoga to dancing: 5 indoor physical activities you can do indoors this winter

    Numerology Prediction for November 9 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 9, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon