    Record-maker to scrap: World’s biggest cruise ship to be destroyed without single voyage

    Both the cruise company and the German shipyard where the vessels are being built have gone bankrupt. MV Werften was a subsidiary of Genting Hong Kong, which went bankrupt during the pandemic. It was also the owner of Star Cruises and the luxury line Crystal Cruises, both of which were liquidated.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 21, 2022, 2:27 PM IST

    The Global Dream II was supposed to launch a new class of large cruise ship, but it appears to be headed for the scrapyard even before it sails a single voyage.

    With a passenger capacity of over 9000 and a staff of 2200, the vessel would be the world's largest cruise ship by passenger capacity. Dream Cruises was building it, along with its sister ship Global Dream. Construction began in 2018, with each ship allegedly costing US$1.8 billion (NZ$2.8 billion).

    According to a report in the German cruise industry publication An Bord, Global Dream II's half-finished keel will be sold for scrap, as will the fittings and engines. The shipyard has been sold to a naval vessel maker, who has apparently set an ultimatum that the cruise ships must be completed by the beginning of 2024.

    For the time being, the sister ship of Global Dream 2, which is farther along in construction and dubbed Global Dream, will not be demolished. The MV Werften shipyard's liquidators have been seeking to sell the vessel, which is around 80 percent done.

    Both ships were particularly constructed for Asian passengers.

    The two ships were to have the largest cinemas at sea, with eight theatres each, as well as the first theme parks atop a cruise ship, with the longest roller coasters at sea. Only one ship, Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras, now features a roller coaster on its upper deck.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2022, 2:27 PM IST
