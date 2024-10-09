Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RECORD ALERT! Nepali becomes youngest to summit all 14 of world's 8,000-metre peaks; sends inspiring message

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 1:12 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 1:12 PM IST

    An 18-year-old Nepali mountaineer, Nima Rinji Sherpa, has set a new record as the youngest individual to successfully summit all 14 of the world’s 8,000-metre peaks. His team announced that he reached the summit of Shisha Pangma, an 8,027-metre-high (26,335 feet) mountain in Tibet, on Wednesday morning, marking the completion of his remarkable achievement of conquering the highest peaks on the planet.

    Also read: US, UK climbers rescued by Indian Air Force after three days in Himalayan wilderness

    "He reached the summit this morning. He had trained well and I was confident he would do it," his father Tashi Sherpa was quoted as saying by AFP.

    Reaching the summit of all 14 "eight-thousanders" is regarded as the pinnacle of mountaineering ambitions. Climbers must navigate through "death zones," areas where the oxygen levels are insufficient to support human life for extended durations.

    "Today, as I stand atop my 14th 8000-metre peak, I dedicate this world record to my project, #SherpaPower. This summit is not just the culmination of my personal journey, but a tribute to every Sherpa who has ever dared to dream beyond the traditional boundaries set for us. Mountaineering is more than labor; it is a testament to our strength, resilience, and passion," the 18-year-old said in a statement.

    "Through #SherpaPower, I want to show the younger generation of Sherpas that they can rise above the stereotype of being only support climbers and embrace their potential as top-tier athletes, adventurers, and creators. We are not just guides; we are trailblazers. Let this be a call to every Sherpa to see the dignity in our work, the power in our heritage, and the limitless possibilities in our future," he added.

    The Nepali mountaineer further said, "To humanity as a whole: let this climb remind us that the peaks we reach together, united, are far greater than any individual achievement. As a teenager, witnessing the division caused by borders, wars, racism and other conflicts, I call for love, respect, and harmony among all people. In this vast world, we are but one human race. No summit, no boundary, no conflict is worth more than the peace and unity we can achieve by understanding and supporting one another."

    "The mountain does not define us; we define the mountain. We are its guardians, similarly the world we live in should be defined by people who reside in it ! Let’s all unite to protect and preserve our natural resources to live a sustainable and adventurous life!" he concluded.

    Sherpa comes from a family of accomplished mountaineers and is well-acquainted with the mountains. His family operates Nepal's largest mountaineering expedition company. The previous record for the youngest person to summit all 14 peaks was held by another Nepali climber, Mingma Gyabu 'David' Sherpa, who set the record in 2019 at the age of 30.

    Nima Rinji Sherpa, who has already set multiple records during his ascents of various peaks, began his high-altitude climbing journey at the age of 16 with his ascent of Mount Manaslu in August 2022. By June of this year, he had successfully climbed his 13th mountain, Kanchenjunga, which is the world's third highest peak.

    "This is a proud moment for our country," Nima Nuru Sherpa, president of the Nepal Mountaineering Association, was quoted as saying by AFP.

    "Nima broke all the stereotypes, and his success has given a message that nothing is impossible if you have a strong determination."

    Also read: Mount Everest growing TALLER! World's highest mountain has increased up to 164ft in 89,000 years; here's why

    Nepali climbers, predominantly ethnic Sherpas from the valleys surrounding Everest, are regarded as the backbone of the Himalayan climbing industry. They handle most of the equipment and food logistics, fix ropes, and repair ladders. Historically in the background as supporters of foreign climbers, they are gradually gaining recognition for their own achievements.

    In 2021, a team of Nepali climbers accomplished the first winter ascent of K2, the world’s second-highest peak, known as the notoriously difficult 8,611-metre (28,251-feet) "Savage Mountain" in Pakistan.

