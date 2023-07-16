Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rare first edition of 'The Hobbit' found in charity shop sells for over 10,000 pounds

    A rare first edition copy of JRR Tolkien's 'The Hobbit' was discovered in a Dundee charity shop and sold for over 10,000 pounds in an eBay auction, benefiting Cancer Research UK.

    A rare copy of "The Hobbit" that was discovered in a Dundee charity shop was sold for more than 10,000 pounds. According to Cancer Research UK, the first edition of JRR Tolkien's book brought in 10,099 pounds in an eBay sale last year. Adam Carsley, the shop manager for Cancer Research, discovered the unique book containing Bilbo Baggins' story. The book was listed for sale on eBay because the shop only sells products for 5 pounds or less, according to a story by The Guardian, and it raised 10,099 pounds for the charity. The book, which was published in 1937 and had a total print run of 1,500 copies, included Tolkien's own artwork in black and white.

    Carsley expressed his surprise and delight, stating that he initially thought they might get a maximum of 500 pounds if they were lucky. The unexpected success of the auction has left him thrilled, as the money raised from the sale will support Cancer Research UK's vital research efforts across the entire UK.

    ""I opened the first page to see it was a first edition and thought it might be worthy of sending to the eBay team. I thought we'd get a maximum of 500 pounds if we were lucky, so I couldn't believe it when I heard a few months later it had sold for over 10,000 pounds," he told BBC.

    "To my knowledge, this is one the most valuable items donated to one of our stores. Most definitely the highest price achieved on our eBay site for a single item. Donations like these help to fund lifesaving research across the whole of the UK," Carsley added.

    The first edition of The Hobbit was reportedly sold for 137,000 pounds at auction in London in 2015, according to the media portal.

    This edition of 'The Hobbit' is truly a collector's item, making it one of the most valuable donations ever received by the charity shop. With its rich literary history and significance to fans of JRR Tolkien's work, this unique find has proven to be a real treasure for the charity and the lucky buyer.

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2023, 5:44 PM IST
