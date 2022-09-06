Rajnath Singh scripts history in Mongolia; here's how

Rajnath and his Mongolian counterpart Lt Gen Saikhanbayar Gursed discussed ways to further enhance the bilateral defence engagements. Amidst fast-evolving global scenario, the two defence ministers also discussed the matter pertaining to regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh created history by becoming the first Indian defence minister to visit Mongolia ever since India got freedom in 1947. Rajnath and his Mongolian counterpart Lt Gen Saikhanbayar Gursed discussed ways to further enhance the bilateral defence engagements.

It should be known that Mongolia in 2015 had declared India as its strategic partner and 'spiritual neighbour' in 2021. During his three-day visit to the East Asian country, Rajnath also inaugurated a Cyber Security Training Centre, built with assistance from India, at the National Defence University. He also laid foundation stone of India-Mongolia Friendship School, to be constructed with Indian assistance.

Amidst fast-evolving global scenario, the two defence ministers also discussed the matter pertaining to regional and global issues of mutual interest. It should be noted that Mongolia shares boundary with Russia and China.

They also reiterated their resolve to reinvigorate the India-Mongolia Joint Working Group (JWG), which will meet in India later this year. He was called on the President of Mongolia and Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

In 2018, they had laid the foundation stone for the ongoing Oil Refinery project being undertaken by assistance from India. He also met the chairman of state Great Khural of Mongolia G Zandanshatar. From Mongolia, the defence minister will fly to Japan to participate in second India-Japan 2+2 ministerial dialogue along with foreign minister S Jaishankar in Tokyo on September 8.

Before leaving for Mongolia, Rajnath had tweeted that: "I shall be attending the 2+2 Ministerial Level Dialogue in Tokyo. India seeks to strengthen defence cooperation and advance regional security and stability."

It is pertinent to mention here that the ministerial dialogue is happening over five months after the Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida visited India for the annual India-Japan summit.

Kishida had announced an investment target of five trillion Yen (Rs 3,20,000 crore) in India over the next five years. As per the reports, the two sides will discuss the ways to further expand bilateral ties in the areas of defence and security besides taking stock of the developments in the Indo-Pacific.

The Japanese delegation will be headed at the talks by Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada. India and Japan had started the 2+2 ministerial dialogue in 2019 to further deepen bilateral security and defence ties. Besides, India also has the same format of dialogue with the US, Australia and Russia.

