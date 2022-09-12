Queen Elizabeth's funeral: No selfies with coffin, officials issue rules for final respects

The rules were made public a day after thousands of people lined roads and bridges Sunday as a hearse carried the queen's coffin across the Scottish countryside from her beloved Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh.

Tourists and locals who are wishing to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state at the Houses of Parliament in London, need to follow certain rules and guidelines by the government.

The funeral is scheduled to be held at 6:30 am on September 19. Until then, thousands are expected to want to pay tribute to the only monarch that many in the United Kingdom have ever known.

The closed coffin of the monarch who died on September 8 at the age of 96 will rest on a raised platform called a catafalque in Westminster Hall at the Houses of Parliament.

Queen Elizabeth final respects: Here are the rules that needs to be followed