Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Putin warns Russia has 'sufficient stockpile' of cluster bombs; says will use if needed (WATCH)

    President Vladimir Putin warns of potential use of cluster bombs if deployed against Russian forces in Ukraine, amid tensions in the region.

    Putin warns Russia has 'sufficient stockpile' of cluster bombs; says will use if needed (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 16, 2023, 3:01 PM IST

    President Vladimir Putin asserted that Russia possesses a 'sufficient stockpile' of cluster bombs and maintains the prerogative to employ them if these munitions are utilized against Russian forces in Ukraine. "Оf course, if they are used against us, we reserve the right to take reciprocal action," Putin said in a state TV interview, excerpts of which were published on Sunday.

    Also read: Who is Andrei 'Grey Hair' Troshev, Putin's choice as Prigozhin's replacement to lead Wagner Group?

    Ukraine has received cluster bombs from the United States, despite being banned in over 100 countries. However, Kyiv has vowed to utilize them solely to dislodge concentrations of enemy soldiers.

    The shelling of Zaporizhia has been blamed on both Ukraine and Russia. Russia attempted to conquer Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine last year, however it does not fully govern the area. Zaporizhzhia, the region's capital, is still under Ukrainian administration.

    On Saturday, the presidential administration of Ukraine accused Russia of hurting three innocent bystanders in a town in Zaporizhzhia. In the meantime, officials with support from Russia asserted that a nearby school had been demolished by Kyiv forces.

    Along with claiming to have destroyed many Ukrainian armament stores in the Zaporizhzhia region on Saturday, Russia's defence ministry denied Ukrainian reports that Moscow was actively attempting to halt their progress there by aggressively shelling the territory.

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed once again to liberate his country from Russian occupation on Saturday, he said, “We cannot leave any of our people, any towns and villages under Russian occupation..Wherever the Russian occupation continues, violence and humiliation of people reign."

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2023, 3:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Captivating photograph of Chandrayaan-3 in Australia's night sky amazes netizens; picture goes viral snt

    Captivating photograph of Chandrayaan-3 in Australia's night sky amazes netizens; picture goes viral

    7 4 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska tsunami warning issued gcw

    7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska, tsunami warning issued

    Who is Andrei 'Grey Hair' Troshev, Putin's choice as Prigozhin's replacement to lead Wagner Group snt

    Who is Andrei 'Grey Hair' Troshev, Putin's choice as Prigozhin's replacement to lead Wagner Group?

    Unbelievable Cocktail of drugs that reverses aging discovered claim Harvard researchers gcw

    Unbelievable! Cocktail of drugs that reverses aging discovered, claim Harvard researchers

    From dates salad to cauliflower and carrot tandoori: UAE lays out vegetarian spread for PM Modi AJR

    From dates salad to cauliflower and carrot tandoori: UAE lays out vegetarian spread for PM Modi

    Recent Stories

    Captivating photograph of Chandrayaan-3 in Australia's night sky amazes netizens; picture goes viral snt

    Captivating photograph of Chandrayaan-3 in Australia's night sky amazes netizens; picture goes viral

    Congress announces unequivocal opposition to Delhi Ordinance AAP Raghav Chadha reacts gcw

    Congress announces 'unequivocal opposition' to Delhi Ordinance, AAP reacts

    Know Ilish fish price per kg in Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and more RBA

    Know Ilish fish price per kg in Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and more

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar shares Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's goof ups on set MSW

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar shares Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's goof ups on set

    Kerala: Minor girl gang-raped in Adoor; Six including boyfriend arrested anr

    Kerala: Minor girl gang-raped in Adoor; Six including boyfriend arrested

    Recent Videos

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon