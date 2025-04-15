Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stunned audiences by skating with his wife, Olympic figure skater Tatyana Navka, during her birthday show. Their romantic performance to 'And I Like Him' has since gone viral online.

In an unexpected yet heartwarming moment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov traded the podium for the ice rink, taking center stage at a special event to celebrate his wife, Olympic figure skating champion Tatyana Navka's birthday.

The event, held as a birthday performance in honor of Navka, featured a surprise appearance by Peskov himself. Dressed appropriately for the occasion, the seasoned presidential press secretary joined his wife on the rink to perform a graceful dance routine set to the romantic tune of "And I Like Him." The couple’s performance quickly became the talk of the town — and the internet.

Navka, a gold medallist and celebrated performer, is no stranger to the limelight. But it was Peskov, known more for daily briefings and media exchanges, who stole the spotlight with his unexpected figure skating debut.

As the performance concluded, he presented his wife with a stunning bouquet of scarlet roses, adding a perfect romantic flourish to the evening.

Videos of the duo gliding and dancing together have since gone viral across Russian social media platforms, with many praising the couple’s chemistry and Peskov’s enthusiasm in stepping outside his usual public persona.

The performance not only celebrated Navka’s birthday but also offered a rare personal glimpse into the life of one of Russia’s most recognizable political figures, proving that even Kremlin insiders have their moments of elegance and affection.