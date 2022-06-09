Prophet controversy: Iran satisfied with the Indian Govt's stance over remark

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said in its statement that Abdollahian raised the issue with Doval and was pleased with the response he received.

The visiting Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, stated that Iran is pleased with the Indian Government's efforts in dealing with those responsible for comments about Prophet Muhammed.

In his meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in New Delhi on Wednesday, Abdollahian, who is on his first visit to India since taking office last year, drew attention to two previous BJP spokespersons' divisive remarks.

While in the meeting, NSA Ajit Doval reaffirmed the Indian Government's respect for the Prophet Muhammad, stating that offenders will be dealt with in an exemplary manner by the Government and related bodies.

According to an Iranian foreign ministry statement, it read that Ajit Doval reaffirmed the Indian government's and officials' respect for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), saying offenders will be dealt with at the Government and related bodies levels so that others will learn a lesson.

According to the statement, Muslims are pleased with Indian officials' stance in dealing with the perpetrators.

Amirabdollahian also praised the Indian people and Government for their respect for divine faiths, particularly the Prophet Muhammad, and religious tolerance, historical coexistence, and friendship among followers of various religions in the country, as per media reports.

The Iranian foreign minister further requested that the religious sanctities of Muslims be taken seriously.

Nupur Sharma, a spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party, was suspended from the party's primary membership on Sunday after her alleged remarks about minorities drew harsh criticism from Gulf countries.

Amirabdollahian and EAM S Jaishankar held two rounds of talks. They discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest between the two countries in the strategic, political, economic, and cultural spheres.

The Iranian foreign minister has called for establishing a road map to promote comprehensive and extensive strategic ties between Tehran and New Delhi. Also, the minister called PM Modi on Wednesday.

