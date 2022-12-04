Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prince Harry turns Spider-Man, shares heartwarming Christmas message

    Prince Harry dressed up as Spider-Man for a surprise video message in support of children at Scotty's Little Soldiers, told to defeat five villains who were trying to ruin Christmas. Watch the full video here.

    Prince Harry turns Spider Man shares heartwarming Christmas message watch gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 4, 2022, 5:45 PM IST

    In a surprise video message, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, recently appeared as Spider-Man in an effort to console military kids whose parents passed away while serving in the British Armed Forces. At their yearly Christmas celebration, Scotty's Little Soldiers members heard the special message. In the one-minute clip, Harry, dressed as Spider-Man, offered the kids directions on how to take out five bad guys who were attempting to spoil Christmas.

    Harry was dressed like a superhero because, according to Scotty's Little Soldiers, the party's theme this year was "Heroes and Villains."

    In the video, while wearing Spiderman's red and blue, web-patterned outfit, Harry says, "Scotty's Little Soldiers, hello. Welcome to the christmas party. Before tonight's excitement, I hope you got some rest. There are five villains, according to Sharky and George, and you guys must prevent them from spoiling Christmas."

    Also Read | Vladimir Putin fell down stairs, soiled himself at his home amid speculation of poor health: Report

    Then he continued in a sincere message, "Christmas is a time when we truly, really miss our loved ones, and that's okay. However, it is also easy to feel guilty for enjoying ourselves without our parents.  But I am here to assure you that our parents always want us to have fun, OK? So don't feel guilty."

    Also Read | US high school bans smartphones, children are happier than ever, academic life improves: Report

    The children were pleasantly pleased when he finally removed his disguise to show his genuine identity and muttered, "Merry Christmas."

    In 2019, Harry dressed up as Santa to deliver a video message to the charity's children. The charity was set up by war widow Nikki Scott in 2010 after the death of her husband, Corporal Lee Scott, in Afghanistan the year before.  She was moved to help others in the same circumstances since she could see the effects on their two small children.

    Scotty's was chosen to receive donations in honour of Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018, with the goal of helping children so they do not feel alone.

    Also Read | 'Experience like no other': Bear Grylls on meeting Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky

    The clip was released the day after a racial controversy caused William's godmother Lady Susan Hussey to resign from her position and cast a shadow on the Prince and Princess of Wales' visit to America. She resigned from her position as a royal adviser after repeatedly asking the head of a black domestic abuse charity who was born in the UK where she "truly came from."

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2022, 5:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vladimir Putin fell down stairs soiled himself at his home amid speculation of poor health Report gcw

    Vladimir Putin fell down stairs, soiled himself at his home amid speculation of poor health: Report

    Historic crown to be modified for King Charles III s coronation in May gcw

    Historic crown to be modified for King Charles III’s coronation in May

    Massive victory for Iranian women; Iran abolishes morality police

    Massive victory for Iranian women; Iran abolishes morality police

    Elon Musk advised Joe Biden to 'buy a tesla'; Here's why? - adt

    Elon Musk advised Joe Biden to 'buy a tesla'; Here's why?

    US high school bans smartphones children are happier than ever academic life improves Report gcw

    US high school bans smartphones, children are happier than ever, academic life improves: Report

    Recent Stories

    Hansika Motwani Sohael Khaturiya dreamy haldi photos go viral couple slay in white outfits gcw

    Hansika Motwani's dreamy haldi photos go viral; couple slay in white outfits

    Pawan Kalyan to star in Saaho director Sujeeth s new film Details here vma

    Pawan Kalyan to star in 'Saaho' director Sujeeth's new film; Details inside

    football Cody Gakpo not bothered by Manchester United links; Virgil van Dijk advice irks Red Devils supporters-ayh

    Gakpo not bothered by Man United links; van Dijk's advice irks Red Devils supporters

    AP LAWCET, PGLCET Counselling 2022 registration commences; know fees, steps to apply - adt

    AP LAWCET, PGLCET Counselling 2022 registration commences; know fees, steps to apply

    Kareena Kapoor Khan gives epic advice to BFF Malaika Arora Know what it is gcw

    Kareena Kapoor Khan gives epic advice to BFF Malaika Arora; Know what it is

    Recent Videos

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon
    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Video Icon
    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral - gps

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral

    Video Icon