Prince Harry turns Spider-Man, shares heartwarming Christmas message

Prince Harry dressed up as Spider-Man for a surprise video message in support of children at Scotty's Little Soldiers, told to defeat five villains who were trying to ruin Christmas. Watch the full video here.

In a surprise video message, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, recently appeared as Spider-Man in an effort to console military kids whose parents passed away while serving in the British Armed Forces. At their yearly Christmas celebration, Scotty's Little Soldiers members heard the special message. In the one-minute clip, Harry, dressed as Spider-Man, offered the kids directions on how to take out five bad guys who were attempting to spoil Christmas.

Harry was dressed like a superhero because, according to Scotty's Little Soldiers, the party's theme this year was "Heroes and Villains."

In the video, while wearing Spiderman's red and blue, web-patterned outfit, Harry says, "Scotty's Little Soldiers, hello. Welcome to the christmas party. Before tonight's excitement, I hope you got some rest. There are five villains, according to Sharky and George, and you guys must prevent them from spoiling Christmas."

Then he continued in a sincere message, "Christmas is a time when we truly, really miss our loved ones, and that's okay. However, it is also easy to feel guilty for enjoying ourselves without our parents. But I am here to assure you that our parents always want us to have fun, OK? So don't feel guilty."

The children were pleasantly pleased when he finally removed his disguise to show his genuine identity and muttered, "Merry Christmas."

In 2019, Harry dressed up as Santa to deliver a video message to the charity's children. The charity was set up by war widow Nikki Scott in 2010 after the death of her husband, Corporal Lee Scott, in Afghanistan the year before. She was moved to help others in the same circumstances since she could see the effects on their two small children.

Scotty's was chosen to receive donations in honour of Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018, with the goal of helping children so they do not feel alone.

