    Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' next to 'How to Kill Your Family' novel at UK bookstore sparks outburst

    The Swindon-based bookstore Bert's Books shared an image on Twitter and wrote, "Anyway, we have spare copies of Spare if you need one." The volumes were placed to draw attention to Harry's controversial biography, in which he has made startling revelations about British Royal Family.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 11, 2023, 8:06 PM IST

    Since separating from the British Royal Family, along with his wife Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has been making headlines. Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare', which details his journey and highlights the enduring power of love over grief, has been discussed by people globally. Amid this, a photo of a UK bookstore showing Price Harry's latest memoir, Spare, next to Bella Mackie's novel 'How to Kill Your Family' is going viral on social media. 

    The Swindon-based bookstore Bert's Books shared an image on Twitter and wrote, "Anyway, we have spare copies of Spare if you need one." The volumes were placed to draw attention to Harry's controversial biography, in which he has made startling revelations about Britain's royal family.

     

    The strategic window placement gained praise from many people on social media. Until now, the tweet has received over 2.7 million views and 2k retweets. It has also collected many likes and comments.

    Reacting to the post, Novelist Emma Gannon wrote, "Oh, this is clever. One user commented, "Loving the window display." "Now I'm going to spend the rest of the day thinking of other books to match," another said. "I see what you did there," with a laughing emoticon, one shared. "This is why I like independent bookstores!" added another. 

    In response to the tweet, the bookshop tweeted, "We've just put our bestselling books in the window... people are drawing all kinds of strange assumptions and connections." The store added, "How to Kill Your Family" is one of the best-selling novels of 2022.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2023, 8:06 PM IST
