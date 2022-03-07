Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    President Zelenskyy's wife says Putin's forces killing children 'consciously and cynically'

    While penning the note, she shared various photos of children who were killed during the Russian invasion. She asked, "How many more children must die to convince Russian troops to stop firing?"

    President Zelenskyy s wife says Putin s forces killing children consciously and cynically gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Mar 7, 2022, 2:18 PM IST

    In the midst of Russia's attack on Ukraine, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's wife, Olena Zelenska, posted an emotional Instagram message. In the post, she claimed that Russian soldiers are indiscriminately targeting children in Ukraine and are killing children 'consciously and cynically'.

    While penning the note, she shared various photos of children who were killed during the Russian invasion. She asked, "How many more children must die to convince Russian troops to stop firing?"

     

    She urged the world's media to show these images to the mothers of Russian soldiers. Olena claimed that all of the children are trapped in the basement and are dying of hunger, thirst, and a lack of medical attention due to the war. She asked the media to 'tell the terrible truth' that Putin's forces are killing children 'consciously and cynically'. Olena further asked NATO countries to close air space for Russian planes.

    However, the post was shared before the Russian miliatry declared ceasefire in four cities. Russia announced on Monday that it will cease fire and open "humanitarian corridors" in several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, at 10 a.m. Moscow time (12.30 PM IST). The corridors, which will also be opened from Kharkiv, Mariupol, and Sumy, are being established at the personal request of French President Emmanuel Macron and in light of the current situation in those cities, according to the Russian defence ministry.

    Also Read | Russian military announces ceasefire in Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, Sumy to open humanitarian corridors

    Also Read | Over 1.5 million people fled Ukraine, triggers Europe's 'fastest-growing refugee' crisis since WW II

    Also Read | Modi, Zelenskyy speak for 35 minutes; PM thanks Ukraine for help in evacuation

     

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2022, 2:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russian military announces ceasefire in Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, Sumy to open humanitarian corridors-dnm

    Russian military announces ceasefire in Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, Sumy to open humanitarian corridors

    Over 1 dot 5 million people fled Ukraine triggers Europe s fastest growing refugee crisis since WW II gcw

    Over 1.5 million people fled Ukraine, triggers Europe's 'fastest-growing refugee' crisis since WW II

    Ukraine war: Russian stores to limit food sales to combat black market situation - ADT

    Ukraine war: Russian stores to limit food sales to combat black market situation

    Ukraine developing nuclear 'dirty bomb' in Chernobyl, alleged Russia - ADT

    Ukraine developing nuclear 'dirty bomb' in Chernobyl, alleged Russia

    Indian Embassy asks stranded citizens to fill google form 'urgently' for evacuation - ADT

    Indian Embassy asks stranded citizens to fill google form 'urgently' for evacuation

    Recent Stories

    Radhika Pandit Birthday Kannada actor refuses to celebrate because of Puneeth Rajkumar death drb

    Radhika Pandit Birthday: Kannada actor refuses to celebrate because of Puneeth Rajkumar’s death

    Urfi Javed: What is she wearing? Netizens scared of her oops Moment (Pictures) RCB

    Urfi Javed: What is she wearing? Netizens scared of her oops moment (Pictures)

    Money laundering case: Nawab Malik sent to judicial custody till March 21-dnm

    Money laundering case: Nawab Malik sent to judicial custody till March 21

    Insurance cost of cars and 2-wheelers to soar as govt proposes increase in premium from April 1-dnm

    Insurance cost of cars and 2-wheelers to soar as govt proposes increase in premium from April 1

    Russia Ukraine crisis Indian student reveals horrors of war in Kharkiv

    'We were ready to leave, but University in Ukraine did not let us...'

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs Kerala: Whatever happened in the last 20 games doesn't matter anymore for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic on FCG draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Whatever happened in the last 20 games doesn't matter anymore -KBFC's Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 109), FCG vs KBFC: FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC draw it out in 8-goal thriller-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 109): Goa and Kerala draw it out in 8-goal thriller

    Video Icon
    Situation is bad says Indian origin man evacuated from Ukraine thanks Modi govt gcw

    'Situation is bad,' says Indian-origin man evacuated from Ukraine, thanks Modi govt

    Video Icon
    Over 700 Indian students in Ukraine s Sumy await evacuation amid food water shortage gcw

    Over 700 Indian students in Ukraine's Sumy await evacuation amid food, water shortage

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad vs Mumbai City: The season only just finished for MCFC in terms of the league - Des Buckingham after HFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The season only just finished for MCFC in terms of the league - Buckingham

    Video Icon