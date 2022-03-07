President Zelenskyy's wife says Putin's forces killing children 'consciously and cynically'

While penning the note, she shared various photos of children who were killed during the Russian invasion. She asked, "How many more children must die to convince Russian troops to stop firing?"

In the midst of Russia's attack on Ukraine, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's wife, Olena Zelenska, posted an emotional Instagram message. In the post, she claimed that Russian soldiers are indiscriminately targeting children in Ukraine and are killing children 'consciously and cynically'.

While penning the note, she shared various photos of children who were killed during the Russian invasion. She asked, "How many more children must die to convince Russian troops to stop firing?"

She urged the world's media to show these images to the mothers of Russian soldiers. Olena claimed that all of the children are trapped in the basement and are dying of hunger, thirst, and a lack of medical attention due to the war. She asked the media to 'tell the terrible truth' that Putin's forces are killing children 'consciously and cynically'. Olena further asked NATO countries to close air space for Russian planes.

However, the post was shared before the Russian miliatry declared ceasefire in four cities. Russia announced on Monday that it will cease fire and open "humanitarian corridors" in several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, at 10 a.m. Moscow time (12.30 PM IST). The corridors, which will also be opened from Kharkiv, Mariupol, and Sumy, are being established at the personal request of French President Emmanuel Macron and in light of the current situation in those cities, according to the Russian defence ministry.

