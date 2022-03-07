Russian military announces ceasefire in Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, Sumy to open humanitarian corridors

The ceasefire will come into effect at 10:00 am Moscow time. Earlier, Macron talked to both Russian President and Ukrainian presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky on phone.

The Russian military has declared a ceasefire in Ukraine from 7:00 GMT to open humanitarian corridors at French President Emmanuel Macron’s request, Sputnik reported.

“Given the catastrophic humanitarian situation and its sharp aggravation in the cities of Kiev, Kharkov, Sumy and Mariupol, as well as at the personal request of the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the Russian Armed Forces announce a ceasefire and open humanitarian corridors from 10.00 [07:00 GMT] March 7, 2022,” the statement said.

The ceasefire will come into effect at 10: am Moscow time. Earlier, Macron talked to both Russian President and Ukrainian presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky on phone.

The French President had said, “We are striving to preserve the integrity of Ukraine’s civilian nuclear plants, in addition to other priority demands we presented to Russia: a ceasefire and the protection of civilians.”

But, Russian state media outlet Russia Today quoted the ministry, “Kyiv’s attempts to accuse Russia of disrupting the humanitarian operation this time are meaningless, control will be carried out with the help of drones.”

Russia-Ukraine war has lasted for 12 days with Volodymyr Zelenksy pledging to punish ‘anyone who will commit atrocities.’ Russian and Ukrainian delegations are set to meet for the third round of peace talks even though the first two rounds did not lead to a ceasefire.

Additionally, both sides are set for a face-off as Kyiv will ask the UN's top court to issue an emergency ruling to stop the invasion.