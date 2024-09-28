Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Poop volcano' caught on camera: Sewage pipe explodes in China sending human waste 33ft into the air (WATCH)

    Pedestrians and vehicles were soaked with human waste after a sewage pipe exploded, sending a torrent of brown sludge raining down near a busy motorway in Nanning, located in the southern Guangxi region of China.

    Poop volcano in China caught on camera: Sewage pipe explodes sending human waste 33ft into the air (WATCH) snt
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 28, 2024, 11:20 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 28, 2024, 11:21 AM IST

    In a bizarre and stomach-churning incident, pedestrians and vehicles were soaked with human waste after a sewage pipe exploded, sending a torrent of brown sludge raining down near a busy motorway in Nanning, located in the southern Guangxi region of China. The explosion, which occurred at approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, caused chaos on the road as waste was catapulted more than 33 feet into the air, resembling a geyser eruption.

    The explosion, dubbed the 'poop volcano' by shocked witnesses, was captured on CCTV footage that shows a massive cloud of brownish-orange waste surging into the sky before showering the surrounding area. Dashcam footage from nearby cars vividly reveals the extent of the disaster, as vehicles driving through the area were pelted with waste, leaving windshields and car bodies covered in a thick, repulsive film.

    Pedestrians who happened to be walking along the road were also caught off guard. They were splattered head to toe with sewage, completely drenched in human waste. "I'm drenched in poo, my car is splattered yellow. It's ruined," one distressed driver reportedly complained. Another local remarked that "you can almost smell this video," reflecting the sheer unpleasantness of the scene.

    The explosion occurred during routine roadwork when a sewage pipe ruptured. Authorities revealed that a pressure test was being conducted on the sewage pipes at the time of the blast. The force of the rupture was so intense that it even flipped a digger positioned at the roadworks site.

    Fortunately, no one was injured in the explosion, though several vehicles were damaged by the force of the blast and the waste it propelled. The incident led to significant disruption in the area, prompting local authorities to dispatch teams for a large-scale clean-up operation. Footage shows workers battling to clear the streets of waste as the local government scrambled to restore normalcy to the area.

    Officials are currently investigating the cause of the rupture to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. Early reports suggest that the pressure test may have contributed to the pipe's failure, but further technical assessments are ongoing.

