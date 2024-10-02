Palestinians in Gaza celebrate Iran's missile attack on Israel as tensions escalate; WATCH viral videos

Tensions in the Middle East escalated dramatically on Tuesday following Iran's launch of nearly 200 missiles towards Israel, an event that has sparked celebrations among Palestinians in Gaza.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated dramatically on Tuesday following Iran's launch of nearly 200 missiles towards Israel, an event that has sparked celebrations among Palestinians in Gaza. The missile barrage, which Israeli officials have labeled a "serious attack," is viewed as a significant act of retaliation against Israel’s military operations targeting Hezbollah and Hamas in the region.

As news of the missile strikes broke, videos emerged on social media showing jubilant crowds in Gaza celebrating the Iranian action. In these viral clips, people can be seen waving flags, chanting slogans, and expressing their support for Iran's military response against Israel. The celebrations underscore the deep-rooted animosity and ongoing conflict between the Palestinian territories and Israel, further fueled by recent military escalations.

In a televised address, Daniel Hagari, the spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), warned that the missile strike "will have consequences," emphasizing that Israel is on high alert. "We will protect the citizens of Israel. This [missile] fire will have consequences. We have plans, and we will act in the time and place that we choose," he stated, reflecting the seriousness of the situation.

The missile attack, attributed to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), is framed as a direct response to the recent killings of high-ranking leaders from Hezbollah and Hamas by Israeli forces. Specifically, the strikes were said to be retribution for the deaths of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Following the barrage, the Israeli military advised citizens to seek shelter in protected areas. Reports indicated that air-raid sirens were heard across major cities, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. However, the IDF later informed residents that the immediate threat had subsided, allowing them to leave shelter.

Amidst the celebrations in Gaza, Iran’s mission to the United Nations defended the missile attack as a legitimate response to what it characterized as "terrorist acts" by Israel. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Iranian mission warned that any further actions by Israel would elicit a "subsequent and crushing response," suggesting that tensions could escalate further.

The missile exchange between Iran and Israel marks a significant flashpoint in the ongoing conflict in the region, particularly as Iran signals its readiness to respond aggressively to Israeli military actions. The strike comes at a time when Israel has been intensifying its campaign against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, raising fears of a broader conflict.

Meanwhile, Hamas praised Iranian missile strikes avenging deaths of the group and Hezbollah's leaders. "We congratulate the heroic rocket launch carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran, on large areas of our occupied territories, in response to the occupation’s continuing crimes against the peoples of the region, and in retaliation for the blood of our nation’s heroic martyrs," the Palestinian militant group said in a statement.

As the situation develops, the international community is watching closely, with calls for de-escalation and a ceasefire becoming increasingly urgent.

