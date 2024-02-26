Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh resigns amid ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza

    Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has said that he has submitted his resignation to President Mahmoud Abbas amid the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

    Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh resigns amid ongoing Israel Gaza war gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 2:32 PM IST

    Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Monday during a press conference that he submitted his resignation to President Mahmoud Abbas. Shtayyeh stated at the beginning of the weekly cabinet meeting, "The government's resignation was made available to President Abbas on February 20th, and today I present it formally."

    He reiterated that this move is necessary "in light of the political, security, and economic developments related to the aggression on the Gaza Strip and the unprecedented escalation in the West Bank and Jerusalem, and what our people and the Palestinian cause and political system face of a fierce and unprecedented attack."

    Abbas still needs to accept his resignation, and he could be asked to continue in his role as interim manager until a permanent replacement is found.

    In a statement to cabinet, Shtayyeh, an academic economist who took office in 2019, said the next stage would need to take account of the emerging reality in Gaza, which has been laid waste by nearly five months of heavy fighting.

    He stated that the following phase will "require new governmental and political arrangements that take into account the emerging reality in the Gaza Strip, the national unity talks, and the urgent need for an inter-Palestinian consensus" .

    After the war broke out on October 7, in response to an offensive launched by Hamas on southern Israel, Israel declared it would destroy Hamas and that it would not recognize Palestinian Authority administration over Gaza for security reasons. According to Israeli estimates, the attack claimed the lives of some 1,200 Israelis and foreigners. According to Palestinian health authorities, about 30,000 Palestinians have died in the war in Gaza so far, and nearly all of the population has been forced from their homes.
     

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2024, 4:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UN chief slams Security Council for inaction amid Ukraine and Gaza crises, red tapism at all-time high avv

    UN chief slams Security Council for inaction amid Ukraine and Gaza crises, red tapism at all-time high

    Pig butchering' scam leaves Indian techie in the US with Rs 4 crore financial blow, what is it? AJR

    'Pig butchering' scam leaves Indian techie in the US with Rs 4 crore financial blow, what is it?

    Row after London-based academician Nitasha Kaul barred from entering India; blames 'orders from Delhi' vkp

    Row after London-based academician Nitasha Kaul barred from entering India; blames 'orders from Delhi'

    Dubai's multiple-entry visa for Indian tourists: Facts you should know anr

    Dubai's multiple-entry visa for Indian tourists: Facts you should know

    Rent for New York tiniest apartment with no kitchen bathroom will blow your mind (WATCH) gcw

    Rent for New York's 'tiniest' apartment with no kitchen, bathroom will blow your mind (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Premalu: Telugu version of Naslen, Mamitha-starrer to release on THIS date rkn

    Premalu: Telugu version of Naslen, Mamitha-starrer to release on THIS date

    Heart Healthy 101: 10 Simple steps to reduce heart valve disease risks RBA

    Heart-Healthy 101: 10 Simple steps to reduce heart valve disease risks

    Football Happy Birthday Jamal Musiala: Top 10 facts about the German footballer osf

    Happy Birthday Jamal Musiala: Top 10 facts about the German footballer

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu completes 14 years in cinema, here's how Nayanthara congratulated her NIR

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu completes 14 years in cinema, here's how Nayanthara congratulated her

    5 temples vandalised in West Bengal's Howrah; protests flare up (WATCH)

    5 temples vandalised in West Bengal's Howrah; protests flare up (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon