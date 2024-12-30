Pakistani man gets mother married for second time after 18 years, shares emotional video (WATCH)

In a heartwarming video from Pakistan, a young man earned praise from netizens for supporting his mother in embracing a second chance at love and life by helping her to get married again.

In a heartwarming video from Pakistan, a young man earned praise from netizens for supporting his mother in embracing a second chance at love and life by helping her to get married again. In an emotional video shared on Instagram, Abdul Ahad documented precious moments with his mother, including clips from her nikaah (marriage ceremony).

“In the past 18 years, I tried my best to give her a special life according to my worth, as she sacrificed her whole life for us,” Abdul explained in the video. “But eventually, she deserved her own peaceful life, so as a son, I think I did the right thing. I supported my mom to take a second chance at love and life after 18 years.”

The now viral video features touching visuals of Abdul and his mother, symbolising their strong bond, and ends with a glimpse of her nikaah ceremony - a joyous occasion.

In a follow-up post, Abdul shared a photo from the ceremony alongside a heartfelt note. “It took me days to share the news of my mother’s marriage due to hesitation, but the love and support you all showed is truly overwhelming,” he wrote.

“I told Amma how you people appreciated and respected our decision, and we are both grateful. I may not be able to respond to every message, comment, and story, but please know that each one means the world to us.”

