Pakistan HORROR: Belgian woman 'raped' for 5 days, found abandoned on road (WATCH)

A 28-year-old Belgian woman was on Wednesday (August 14) found bound and abandoned on the streets of Islamabad, sparking a police investigation into a harrowing case of alleged rape and abduction. According to reports from Pakistani media, the woman claimed she had been held captive and repeatedly assaulted by multiple men over five days.

It is reportedly said that local residents found the woman in Sector G-6/1-3, with her hands tied behind her back, and immediately notified the police. Responding swiftly, the authorities rescued the woman, who then detailed her ordeal to the police. She alleged that she had been subjected to rape by several men during her captivity.

Based on her statement, the police arrested a suspect identified as Tameezuddin. Preliminary investigations appear to support the woman's account, although the suspect claimed during interrogation that the woman was mentally unstable and lacked identification or travel documents.

Following her rescue, the woman was taken to a hospital for a medical examination to assess her injuries. The police are considering further searches of Tameezuddin's residence to recover any of the victim's belongings.

The investigation has also revealed complications regarding the woman's identity. Although she introduced herself as a Belgian citizen who had arrived in Islamabad six months ago, the Belgian embassy reportedly had no records of such an individual entering Pakistan.

The police have reached out to the Netherlands mission for assistance, as the area she mentioned as her origin is near the Belgium-Netherlands border. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is also involved, but they, too, have not found any records of her entry into the country.

