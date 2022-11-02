Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Citizenship exam was difficult, Prince Harry also struggled, reveals Meghan Markle

    The Duchess of Sussex said that the British Citizenship test is "so hard" that when she asked her husband Prince Harry about some questions, he struggled to answer them.
     

    Citizenship exam was difficult Prince Harry also struggled reveals Meghan Markle
    The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that when visiting the UK, she spent some time preparing for the British Citizenship test. Even Prince Harry, according to her, had trouble answering some of the questions since they were so challenging. In the most recent episode of her Archetypes podcast, she spoke with actress and director Pamela Adlon, who just acquired British citizenship, and discussed her experience studying for the exam.

    "The citizenship test is so hard. I was studying for it and I remember asking my husband: 'Did you know this? Did you know this?' And he would say, 'I had no idea'," she said.

    Aldon joked, "I think they made it harder for you. They were like: 'We’re gonna really throw up walls on this one.'" Before submitting an application for citizenship, Meghan would have had to pass the Life in the UK Test, which costs £50 each attempt has a 75 per cent pass mark.

    24 multiple-choice questions covering UK legislation and the legal system, employment in the nation, its history, culture, and other aspects of British life are included in the 45-minute exam. There may be questions regarding the Royal Family as well.

    After becoming engaged in November 2017, it is believed that Meghan began studying for the Life in the UK test. The former Suits star will become a British citizen, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. In 2020, the Sussexes left the functioning monarchy and relocated to the US through Canada amid rumours that Meghan had given up on the application for British citizenship.

