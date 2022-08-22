Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pak Ex-PM Imran Khan charged under Anti-Terror Act, may face arrest: Report

    Khan had made threats to bring lawsuits against senior police officers, a female magistrate, the Pakistani Election Commission, and political rivals over the treatment of his aide Shahbaz Gill, who was detained last week on sedition-related charges.

    First Published Aug 22, 2022, 9:01 AM IST

    Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan has been charged under the Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening police, judiciary, and other state institutions at his Islamabad rally a day ago, it emerged on Sunday, Press Trust of India reported. 

    The issue came to light on Sunday, hours after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah stated that the government was considering bringing legal action against 69-year-old Khan for his controversial remark made on Saturday night in the national capital's F-9 Park.

    PTI has obtained a copy of the first information report, which states that the case was lodged under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act at the Margalla Police Station in Islamabad at 10 p.m. on Saturday.  According to the FIR, Khan "terrorised and threatened top police officials and a respected female additional sessions judge" during his speech in an effort to prevent them from carrying out their duties and dissuade them from taking any action against anyone associated with his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party.

    It claims that Khan's remarks caused the public and the police to become fearful and unsure. In his speech, Khan made threats to bring lawsuits against senior police officers, a female magistrate, the Pakistani Election Commission, and political rivals over the treatment of his aide Shahbaz Gill, who was detained last week on sedition-related charges.

    Additionally, he had expressed displeasure with Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, telling her to "prepare herself as the action will be done against her" after she had authorised Gill's two-day physical remand at the capital police's request. Sanaullah, the interior minister, stated earlier during a press conference that the government was seeking legal advice before filing any charges against Khan. He said that Khan's speech carried on a recent pattern of attacking the military and other institutions.

    Following Khan's controversial statement on Saturday night, Pakistan's electronic media authority prohibited satellite television networks from airing live talks of Khan.

    In a statement released on Saturday, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) stated that TV networks had ignored many warnings to deploy a time-delay system to halt the broadcast of content critical of "state institutions."

    However, PEMRA stated that in order to assure monitoring and editorial control, Khan's taped address will only be allowed to be aired after an efficient delay mechanism. The former cricketer-turned-politician has asserted time and time again that a "foreign conspiracy" was behind the no-trust motion that led to his removal from office in April. Additionally, Khan has made it clear that his party would not cooperate with or recognise the "imported administration" led by Prime Minister Sharif.

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2022, 9:02 AM IST
