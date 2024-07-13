Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pakistan court overturns ex-PM Imran Khan's illegal marriage conviction

    Imran Khan, who heads PTI, has consistently alleged that the election was manipulated to prevent his political resurgence. The decision to overturn the conviction marks a significant legal victory for Khan and his wife after a tumultuous legal battle.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 13, 2024, 3:54 PM IST

    A Pakistan court on Saturday (July 13) overturned the conviction of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi for illegal marriage. Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), announced that the Islamabad District and Sessions Court "dismissed charges" against Khan, reversing the seven-year jail term he had received just days before a February election.

    The case stemmed from allegations made by Bibi’s former husband, Khawar Maneka, who claimed that her marriage to Khan violated Islamic law.

    According to Maneka, Bibi did not adhere to the mandatory three-month waiting period required under Islamic law before remarrying after her divorce in November 2017.

    Imran Khan publicly announced his marriage to Bushra Bibi in February 2018, months before assuming office as Pakistan’s prime minister. The legal proceedings have been ongoing since then, with the couple filing multiple appeals against the initial ruling.

    In June, another court in Pakistan had rejected an appeal from Khan and Bibi to suspend the February ruling that found their marriage unlawful. The latest decision to overturn the conviction by the Islamabad court represents a turning point in the legal saga, clearing the couple of the charges that had loomed over them for years.

    The PTI spokesperson emphasized that the court's dismissal of the charges underscores the judiciary's recognition of the couple's legal rights and adherence to due process.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2024, 4:28 PM IST
