    Pakistan Army Chief Bajwa not to seek extension, will retire after 5 weeks

    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 5:56 PM IST

    Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that he will not take an extension and retire after five weeks, reports Pakistan's Geo News. The COAS reportedly stated that the army will not participate in politics. Notably, Bajwa is scheduled to step down on November 29 of this year, and everyone's attention will be on the selection of the new army chief.

    Earlier, Bajwa gave the country his word that the military forces had cut ties with politics and will continue to do so going forward. On November 29, 2019, he was handed a three-year extension.

    While addressing the gathering during the lunch at Pakistani Embassy in Washington, Bajwa said that he will leave after the completion of his second three-year term in two months, Dawn reported. After a rumoured meeting between Bajwa and PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif in London, there was talk that he would receive a second extension.

    Also Read | Massive setback for Imran Khan; Pakistan’s EC bans him from running for office for five years

    The Corps Commander for Rawalpindi, Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lt Gen Azhar Abbas, Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood Raja, and Lt Gen Faiz Hameed are the potential replacements. It should be emphasised that the three officers who are most likely to stay in line are ISI DG Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum Sheikh, Corps Commander Multan Lt Gen Chiragh Haider, and Corps Commander Gujranwala Muhammad Amir.

    Moreover, the recent promotion of 12 major generals has set the stage for a major reshuffle in Pakistan's top military brass. It was unusual to see so many people promoted to the position of lieutenant general at once. Though these elevations are often reported to be based on vacancies, the promotions in the army had been delayed for about a year.

    Also Read | FATF to likely announce order on removal of Pakistan from grey list: Report

    (With agency inputs)

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2022, 5:56 PM IST
    FATF to likely announce order on removal of Pakistan from grey list: Report

    Massive setback for Imran Khan; Pakistan’s EC bans him from running for office for five years

    Iranian military personnel on ground in Crimea; backing Russia to target Ukraine with drones: US

    New York City to celebrate Diwali as public school holiday starting 2023

    Liz Truss resigns amid massive economic crisis, becomes shortest-serving PM in UK history

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe punishes Scotland by 5 wickets, joins Ireland in Super 12

    Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur what's cooking; Did the duo make their rumoured relationship official?

    Instagram introduces new feature to protect users from abuse

    NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court extends deadline for PG medical admissions till November 25

    DGCA lifts 50% cap restriction on SpiceJet; airlines to operate at full capacity from October 30

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

