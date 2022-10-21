Pakistan Army Chief Bajwa not to seek extension, will retire after 5 weeks

Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa assured the nation that the armed forces have distanced themselves from politics and want to stay away from it in the future as well. He was given a three-year extension on November 29, 2019.

Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that he will not take an extension and retire after five weeks, reports Pakistan's Geo News. The COAS reportedly stated that the army will not participate in politics. Notably, Bajwa is scheduled to step down on November 29 of this year, and everyone's attention will be on the selection of the new army chief.

Earlier, Bajwa gave the country his word that the military forces had cut ties with politics and will continue to do so going forward. On November 29, 2019, he was handed a three-year extension.

While addressing the gathering during the lunch at Pakistani Embassy in Washington, Bajwa said that he will leave after the completion of his second three-year term in two months, Dawn reported. After a rumoured meeting between Bajwa and PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif in London, there was talk that he would receive a second extension.

The Corps Commander for Rawalpindi, Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lt Gen Azhar Abbas, Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood Raja, and Lt Gen Faiz Hameed are the potential replacements. It should be emphasised that the three officers who are most likely to stay in line are ISI DG Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum Sheikh, Corps Commander Multan Lt Gen Chiragh Haider, and Corps Commander Gujranwala Muhammad Amir.

Moreover, the recent promotion of 12 major generals has set the stage for a major reshuffle in Pakistan's top military brass. It was unusual to see so many people promoted to the position of lieutenant general at once. Though these elevations are often reported to be based on vacancies, the promotions in the army had been delayed for about a year.

