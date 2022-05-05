Over 600 fighters of Ukraine killed in artillery strikes, confirms Russian defence ministry

The Russian defence ministry stated that the Russian Federation continued its special military operation in Ukraine, and nearly 600 citizens and 61 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed.

Russian defence ministry on Thursday claimed that its artillery shelled several Ukrainian positions and strongholds overnight, killing over 600 fighters.

The defence ministry stated that the Russian Federation continued its special military operation in Ukraine, and nearly 600 citizens and 61 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed.

The defence ministry also claimed that its missiles destroyed aviation equipment at the Kanatovo airfield in the central Kirovohrad region of Ukraine, also big ammunition storage in Mykolaiv in the south.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb 24. As per the Russian administration, it is a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

Ukraine's soldiers have resisted, and the West has slapped Russia with sweeping sanctions in an attempt to withdraw its forces.

On Thursday, Kyiv's last defenders in the ravaged city stated that Russia was "trying to eliminate" Ukraine's surviving soldiers holed up in Mariupol's Azovstal steel mill.

Kyiv's army, in its statement, stated that "Russian occupiers are focusing their efforts in the Azovstal area on obstructing and attempting to destroy Ukrainian units." Adding that, Russia continues the offensive with the help of aircraft to retake control of the plant.

The announcement came just as a Russian-announced cease-fire was set to begin at the besieged plant, where hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians have been trapped for weeks.



Also read: Russia has forgotten World War II lessons: Zelenskyy on Russian Minister's Hitler remark

Also read: Vladimir Putin to have cancer surgery, likely to hand over temporary power to ex-KGB chief: Report

Also read: 'Ghost Of Kyiv' identity revealed as he dies in battle after shooting down 40 Russian jets