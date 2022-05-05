Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Over 600 fighters of Ukraine killed in artillery strikes, confirms Russian defence ministry

    The Russian defence ministry stated that the Russian Federation continued its special military operation in Ukraine, and nearly 600 citizens and 61 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed.

    Over 600 fighters of Ukraine killed in artillery strikes, confirms Russian defence ministry - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Moscow, First Published May 5, 2022, 4:21 PM IST

    Russian defence ministry on Thursday claimed that its artillery shelled several Ukrainian positions and strongholds overnight, killing over 600 fighters. 

    The defence ministry stated that the Russian Federation continued its special military operation in Ukraine, and nearly 600 citizens and 61 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed.

    The defence ministry also claimed that its missiles destroyed aviation equipment at the Kanatovo airfield in the central Kirovohrad region of Ukraine, also big ammunition storage in Mykolaiv in the south.

    Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb 24. As per the Russian administration, it is a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

    Ukraine's soldiers have resisted, and the West has slapped Russia with sweeping sanctions in an attempt to withdraw its forces. 

    On Thursday, Kyiv's last defenders in the ravaged city stated that Russia was "trying to eliminate" Ukraine's surviving soldiers holed up in Mariupol's Azovstal steel mill. 

    Kyiv's army, in its statement, stated that "Russian occupiers are focusing their efforts in the Azovstal area on obstructing and attempting to destroy Ukrainian units." Adding that, Russia continues the offensive with the help of aircraft to retake control of the plant. 

    The announcement came just as a Russian-announced cease-fire was set to begin at the besieged plant, where hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians have been trapped for weeks.
     

    Also read: Russia has forgotten World War II lessons: Zelenskyy on Russian Minister's Hitler remark

    Also read: Vladimir Putin to have cancer surgery, likely to hand over temporary power to ex-KGB chief: Report

    Also read: 'Ghost Of Kyiv' identity revealed as he dies in battle after shooting down 40 Russian jets

    Last Updated May 5, 2022, 4:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Humble and simple: Nepali singer Saraswoti Khatri after meeting Rahul Gandhi - adt

    Humble and simple: Nepali singer Saraswoti Khatri after meeting Rahul Gandhi

    Meet Zeus the worlds tallest dog who eats 12 cups of dog food gcw

    Meet Zeus, the world's tallest dog, who eats 12 cups of dog food

    Taliban stops issuing driving license to Afghan women - adt

    Taliban stops issuing driving license to Afghan women

    UK ranks fourth for having most obese adults in Europe reveals WHO study gcw

    UK on course to be most obese nation in Europe: WHO study

    Wedding video of Ukrainian nurse who lost her legs in a landmine blast will leave you in tears snt

    Wedding video of Ukrainian nurse who lost her legs in a landmine blast will leave you in tears

    Recent Stories

    Elephants herd will teach you how to beat the heat this summer; watch - gps

    Elephants herd will teach you how to beat the heat this summer; watch

    Madrid Open 2022: Andy Murray gives Novak Djokovic walkover in pre-quarter, social media anguished-ayh

    Madrid Masters 2022: Murray gives Djokovic walkover in pre-quarter, social media anguished

    7 simple home remedies to get rid of pimples with yoghurt papaya aloe vera and more gcw

    Yoghurt, papaya, aloe vera and more: 7 simple home remedies to get rid of pimples

    Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yash's KGF Chapter 2 got sold for Rs 320 Crores; read details RBA

    Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yash's KGF Chapter 2 got sold for Rs 320 Crores; read details

    UEFA Champions League, UCL 2021-22: Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City failure to reach final is a tough pill to swallow-ayh

    UCL: Pep Guardiola admits City's failure to reach final is a tough pill to swallow

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon
    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon