Oman shooting: Six dead in Mosque shooting, three gunmen killed (WATCH)

The shooting took place on the eve of Ashoura, a significant day of remembrance for the martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson, Hussein, which is observed during the Islamic month of Muharram, one of the holiest months for Shiite Muslims.

In a tragic incident, a shooting by multiple attackers at a Shiite mosque in Oman resulted in the deaths of six people and left many others injured, including a police officer, authorities said on Tuesday (July 16). The Royal Oman Police confirmed that the attack took place on Monday night in the Wadi Kabir neighborhood of Muscat, the capital city. The statement did not provide any details regarding the motive or the suspects behind the attack.

The state-run Oman News Agency reported that three attackers were killed during the incident and noted that 28 people of various nationalities were wounded. The shooting took place on the eve of Ashoura, a significant day of remembrance for the martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson, Hussein, which is observed during the Islamic month of Muharram, one of the holiest months for Shiite Muslims.

Kenya SHOCKER! Nairobi man kills 42 women, including wife; bodies found in quarry

The Pakistani government said that four of its nationals were among the dead and 30 were injured. A statement from Pakistan's information office expressed gratitude to the Omani government for neutralizing the attackers and offered assistance in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Iran's foreign ministry also condemned the attack. Iran, a Shiite theocracy, expressed solidarity with the victims and called for swift action against those responsible.

The US Embassy in Oman issued a warning to its citizens to avoid the area following the attack. This incident of violence is highly unusual in the sultanate, located on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, and has shocked the nation.

World's rarest spade-toothed whale, measuring 16.4 feet long, washes ashore on New Zealand beach (WATCH)

Latest Videos