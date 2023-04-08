Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oklahoma University in US warns of active shooter in campus, students asked to take shelter

    Meanwhile, the University of Oklahoma Police Dept said it is probing possible shots fired on Norman campus. The authorities have told students to avoid Oval Area and shelter in place.

    In a recent development, the University of Oklahoma on Friday said that police were investigating a potential shooting on its Norman campus and that a shelter in place was activated. In a tweet, the university said that an active shooter had been reported at the Van Fleet Oval, a street in the center of the campus.

    The university also urged people to "Avoid South Oval area. Shelter in place."

    On Friday, several Twitter users shared screenshots of the emergency text message sent to students, warning them of an 'active shooter' on Van Vleet Oval, an area in the centre of the campus.

    The authorities have now added more zones to the list of zones that students should avoid.

    (This is a breaking news story. More updates will soon be added.)

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2023, 9:07 AM IST
