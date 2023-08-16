Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Not here as PM, but as a Hindu': British PM Rishi Sunak engages in Ram Katha at Cambridge University | WATCH

    Rishi Sunak, the trailblazing first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, underlined that Lord Ram holds a permanent place as a source of inspiration in his life. His speech culminated with the powerful chant of 'Jai Siyaram'.

    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 11:22 AM IST

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday (August 15) made a notable appearance as he attended the Ram Katha organized by renowned spiritual leader Morari Bapu at Cambridge University. In a unique gesture, Sunak, while raising the chant of 'Jai Siyaram,' expressed that his presence at the event was not in his official capacity as the Prime Minister, but rather as a Hindu.

    During the event, PM Sunak took a moment to pay his respects by offering floral tributes at Morari Bapu's Vyas Peeth. Addressing the gathered audience, the British PM conveyed his deep honor and pleasure in being part of Morari Bapu's Ram Katha at Cambridge University, coinciding with India's Independence Day.

    He emphasized, "I am here today not as a Prime Minister, but as a Hindu," underscoring the significance of his personal faith in guiding his life's journey. Sunak elaborated on the personal nature of faith, how it influences every facet of his existence, and the vital role it plays in providing him with the strength and determination required to fulfill his responsibilities as the Prime Minister.

    In a viral video circulating on social media, Sunak's remarks at the Ram Katha event garnered a substantial round of applause from the audience. The resonance of his declaration "as a Hindu" reflected a meaningful connection between his individual identity and his role as a leader.

    Sunak's presence at the Ram Katha not only highlighted his personal convictions but also showcased his willingness to openly share and celebrate his Hindu heritage. The British Prime Minister's introspective stance demonstrated the profound influence that faith can have on leadership, guiding him in making pivotal decisions for the betterment of his nation.

    "I stand before you today not in my capacity as the Prime Minister, but as a Hindu," he stated during his address. Reflecting on the ceremonial lamp-lighting moments, he expressed his pride in the presence of an idol of Lord Ganesha.

    "In departing today, I carry with me not only the teachings of the Ramayana that Bapu expounds upon, but also the wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita and the devotion of the Hanuman Chalisa. For me, Lord Ram remains an eternal symbol of courage in facing life's trials, of humility in governance, and of selfless dedication," he added.

