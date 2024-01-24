North Korea developing AI to safeguard nuclear reactors and increase surveillance, new challenge for the West

Kim Jong Un's North Korea is trying to develop the latest game-changing technologies. The latest study suggests that Pyongyang is keen on developing indigenous Artificial Intelligence technology for various purposes such as safeguarding the country's nuclear reactors, bettering government surveillance, and preparing through war gaming simulations.

North Korea has intensified its research program to develop Artificial Intelligence (AI). Kim Jong Un is desperate to harness the new game-changer technology with the intention of safeguarding the country's nuclear reactors, bettering government surveillance on the people, COVID-19 response, and other things. This is likely to pose a greater challenge for the West specifically the US.

The International Sanctions on North Korea forced Kim Jong Un to look inward for the development of game-changing technologies. AI researchers learned from China and are now working towards homogenous Artificial Intelligence as North Korea cannot buy AI hardware from outside. This technology will help shape the future of Kim Jong Un's North Korea.

Hyuk Kim of the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS) in California said, “North Korea's recent endeavors in AI/ML development signify a strategic investment to bolster its digital economy. North Korea's pursuit of a wargaming simulation program using (machine learning) reveals intentions to better comprehend operational environments against potential adversaries.”

North Korea is also looking at better preparing for unusual circumstances through war gaming simulations. Kim Jong Un is expecting an attack from the US, Japan, and South Korea due to which it has also been firing missiles at the seaside near the coast of Japan and North Korea. It is also trying to up its surveillance system through fresh Artificial Intelligence technology.

The Asian country is known for its strict regulations on its own citizens which is seen only in insecure, dictatorial nations. Through, the advanced technology, North Korean people will be further persecuted. The UN nuclear watchdog and independent experts also revealed that North Korea opened a new nuclear reactor in Yongbyon that opens up the potential for plutonium extraction.