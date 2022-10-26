Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No side should use...: Rajnath Singh to Russian counterpart over Ukraine's 'dirty bomb' threat

    According to the statement, Singh reiterated India's position on the importance of pursuing the path of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict sooner. He said that "no side should resort to nuclear or radiological weapons as the prospect of using nuclear or radiological weapons goes against the basic tenets of humanity."

    Russia's defence minister, Sergey Shoigu, held a telephonic conversation with his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, on Wednesday and discussed Russia's concerns about Ukraine's possible use of a 'dirty bomb,' according to the Russian embassy in New Delhi.

    The Indian defence ministry released a statement saying, "Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with Russian Federation Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on October 26, 2022, at the latter's request. During the teleconference, both Ministers discussed bilateral defence cooperation and the deteriorating situation in Ukraine. Defence Minister Shoigu briefed the Raksha Mantri on the evolving situation in Ukraine, including his concerns about possible provocations using 'dirty bombs.'"

     

     

    However, Singh reiterated India's position on the importance of pursuing the path of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict sooner. "He emphasised that no side should resort to nuclear weapons as the prospect of using nuclear or radiological weapons goes against the basic tenets of humanity," the statement said. Both Ministers agreed to maintain contact.

    Shoigu reportedly spoke with NATO defence ministers on the subject several times. Ukraine and its Western allies have rejected Russia's claim that Ukraine is preparing to use a radioactive 'dirty bomb' and have expressed concern that Moscow is using this as an excuse to escalate the war.

