No problem taking drug tests: Finland's PM Sanna Marin on leaked video

Some have interpreted comments made by partygoers heard on the video as referring to drugs, sparking a heated debate on social media and strongly denied by the prime minister.

After a video of Finland's Prime Minister partying sparked outrage, the 36-year-old Minister, on Thursday, said she would not mind taking a drug test.

The leaked video of Sanna Marin dancing with a group of people has gone viral on social media and in local media.

Some have interpreted comments made by partygoers heard on the video as referring to drugs, which has sparked a heated debate on social media and has been strongly denied by the prime minister.

While talking to reporters, Marin said, "I have nothing to hide. I've never used drugs, so I have no problem taking tests."

She stated that she was "spending an evening with friends" and that the videos were "shot on private property."

Some have criticised Marin's dancing in the video as inappropriate for a prime minister, while others have defended her right to enjoy a private event with friends.

MP Mikko Karna, a member of the Centre Party, Marin's coalition government, tweeted that it would be "wise" for the leader to "voluntarily undergo a drugs test."

The prime minister said that alcohol was served at the party. However, Marin denied taking drugs or witnessing drug use by attendees.

She has had the support of her party with Antti Lindtman, the head of the Social Democratic Party's parliamentary group, who said, "I don't see anything wrong with dancing with friends at a private event." He added that whether Marin should take a drug test is "a matter for the prime minister's own assessment."

Marin, appointed in 2019 at age 34, has previously faced criticism for hosting parties at her official residence.

Marin faced widespread criticism in December 2021 after it was revealed that she had stayed out dancing until the early hours despite knowing she had been exposed to Covid-19.

A poll conducted at the time by Finnish TV channel MTV3 found that two-thirds of respondents thought Marin's night out was a "serious mistake."

Also Read: Finnish PM Sanna Marin's under fire after wild party video gets leaked

Also Read: UN assures Finland and Sweden over joining NATO amid Russia's threat

Also Read: Ukraine war: Russian lead warship Moskva sinks in Black Sea, confirms Russia | 10 updates