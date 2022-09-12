Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Zealand drops mask, vaccine mandate; removes most remaining Covid-19 restrictions

    The government announced it was ditching its "COVID traffic light framework" altogether and leaving in place just two main restrictions - that those who test positive for the virus isolate for seven days, and that people wear masks when visiting health care facilities like hospitals and aged-care homes.

    New Zealand drops mask, vaccine mandate; removes most remaining Covid-19 restrictions AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 12, 2022, 1:44 PM IST

    The New Zealand government has removed most of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on Monday as the government signaled a return to normalcy for the first time since the novel coronavirus pandemic began. According to officials, people will no longer be required to wear masks in supermarkets, stores, buses or planes.

    The last remaining vaccine mandates, on health care workers, will end, and tourists will no longer need to be vaccinated in order to visit the country.

    Also read: Sealed in 1986, to be opened in 2085! Queen Elizabeth II's 'secret letter' in Sydney vault sparks intrigue

    The government announced it was ditching its "COVID traffic light framework" altogether and leaving in place just two main restrictions - that those who test positive for the virus isolate for seven days, and that people wear masks when visiting health care facilities like hospitals and aged-care homes.

    The changes come as an Omicron variant outbreak wanes and the Southern Hemisphere winter ends. Case numbers in New Zealand are at the lowest point since February.

    Also read: Queen Elizabeth's funeral: No selfies with coffin, officials issue rules for final respects

    Addressing the gathering, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinta Ardern said, "The changes we've made today are significant. They mark a milestone in our response. This is a time when finally, rather than feeling COVID dictates what happens to us, our lives, and our futures, we take control back."

    She said the changes will help drive business activity, which is vital to the nation's economic recovery.

    The end to government restrictions won't stop individual workplaces or stores from imposing their own rules, although most people expect mask use to plummet as soon as the government restrictions end just before midnight Monday.

    Also read: US President Joe Biden accepts invitation to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Report

    Initially, New Zealand enjoyed its success in fighting the pandemic, managing to eliminate the virus entirely after closing its borders and carefully contact-tracing cases. But its approach changed as more transmissible variants proved impossible to stamp out.

    As late as March, the country of 5 million had reported only 65 virus deaths. Since an omicron wave took hold, that number has risen to nearly 2,000. But that still remains low when compared with the death rates in many other countries.

    Last Updated Sep 12, 2022, 1:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sealed in 1986, to be opened in 2085! Queen Elizabeth II's 'secret letter' in Sydney vault sparks intrigue snt

    Sealed in 1986, to be opened in 2085! Queen Elizabeth II's 'secret letter' in Sydney vault sparks intrigue

    Queen Elizabeth's funeral: No selfies with coffin, officials issue rules for final respects AJR

    Queen Elizabeth's funeral: No selfies with coffin, officials issue rules for final respects

    US PresidentJoe Biden accepts invitation to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Report AJR

    US PresidentJoe Biden accepts invitation to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Report

    Europe's last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant stopped: Report AJR

    Europe's last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant stopped: Report

    Vibrant Google logo turns grey; here's why? - adt

    Vibrant Google logo turns grey today; here's why?

    Recent Stories

    Congress photo of burning 'Khaki shorts' kicks up storm; Congress is evil, says BJP

    Congress photo of burning 'Khaki shorts' kicks up storm; Congress is evil, says BJP

    Prabhas cried non-stop at uncle Krishnam Raju's funeral; Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu console him RBA

    Prabhas cried non-stop at uncle Krishnam Raju's funeral; Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu console him

    MAH B.P.Ed.-CET, LLB3Y-CET & B.Ed results 2022 to be released today; details here - adt

    MAH B.P.Ed.-CET, LLB3Y-CET & B.Ed results 2022 to be released today; details here

    Sealed in 1986, to be opened in 2085! Queen Elizabeth II's 'secret letter' in Sydney vault sparks intrigue snt

    Sealed in 1986, to be opened in 2085! Queen Elizabeth II's 'secret letter' in Sydney vault sparks intrigue

    football epl Thomas Tuchel has offers from 6 new clubs after Chelsea sack - Reports-ayh

    Thomas Tuchel has offers from 6 new clubs after Chelsea sack - Reports

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon