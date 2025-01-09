New fire erupts in Hollywood Hills amidst Los Angeles wildfire crisis; celebrity homes destroyed (WATCH)

Los Angeles faces an unprecedented wildfire crisis with six major fires, widespread evacuations, celebrity home losses, and federal aid mobilized to combat the devastation.

First Published Jan 9, 2025, 10:14 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 10:14 AM IST

Los Angeles is in the grips of an unprecedented wildfire crisis, with six major fires now raging across the region, including the latest blaze, the Sunset Fire, which erupted in the Hollywood Hills near Runyon Canyon on Wednesday evening. The fire, which rapidly grew to 20 acres in less than an hour, prompted mandatory evacuations and threatens iconic landmarks, including the world-famous Hollywood sign.

Sunset Fire Adds to Growing Chaos

The Sunset Fire was confirmed during a press conference led by Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Chief Kristin Crowley. Crowley abruptly left the briefing to address the escalating situation. "Active water drops are taking place," she reported before her departure. The fire's location in the Hollywood Hills, an area dotted with celebrity homes, has added urgency to containment efforts.

Northerly winds, blowing at 8-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, are fanning the flames, according to the National Weather Service. These winds are expected to decrease later tonight, potentially offering some respite to firefighters.

A Region in Crisis

The Sunset Fire is the latest addition to a series of wildfires that have plunged Los Angeles and neighboring Ventura County into chaos. The most destructive fire, the Palisades inferno, erupted on Tuesday and has already burned through 16,000 acres, making it the largest in Los Angeles’ history. Other major fires include:

Eaton Fire: Burning in northern Los Angeles County, it has scorched 10,600 acres and remains 0% contained. Five fatalities have been reported near this blaze.

Hurst Fire: Located just north of San Fernando, this fire has grown to 700 acres since Tuesday night.

Woodley Fire: The only blaze to show signs of improvement, it has decreased in size since its eruption on Wednesday.

Olivas Fire: Burning 11 acres in Ventura County, northwest of Los Angeles.

Human and Environmental Toll

The fires have claimed at least five lives, with all fatalities reported near the Eaton Fire. Sheriff Robert Luna confirmed that homicide detectives are investigating the deaths to ensure a thorough review of the circumstances.

Evacuations are widespread, with more than 137,000 people forced to flee their homes. The Palisades fire alone has displaced 100,000 residents, while another 37,000 have been evacuated due to other blazes. Power outages are compounding the crisis, with over 311,000 homes and businesses in Southern California currently without electricity. In Pasadena, issues with power and water pressure have hampered firefighting efforts, leaving some hydrants dry.

Celebrity Homes Destroyed

The fires have devastated several celebrity properties. Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, and Cameron Mathison are among the high-profile figures who have lost their homes. In an emotional Instagram post, Hilton described watching her Malibu home burn on live television.

Billy Crystal expressed heartbreak over the loss of his family’s residence, while Cameron Mathison shared footage of his destroyed home, writing, "This is what's left of our beautiful home."

Singer-songwriter Diane Warren also confirmed the loss of her longtime beachfront property.

Federal and Local Response

US President Joe Biden has pledged the full support of the federal government, stating, "We are prepared to do anything and everything, as long as it takes." Biden approved a major disaster declaration for California and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts. He canceled a planned trip to Italy to focus on directing the federal response.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has faced criticism for her absence during the early stages of the crisis, as well as for budget cuts last summer that reduced LAFD funding by over $17 million. The mayor, who was in Africa as part of a delegation when the fires erupted, defended her position, stating that efforts are underway to address the crisis.

Challenges Ahead

Firefighters are battling not only the flames but also resource shortages. A lack of water has forced crews to use swimming pools and ponds as alternative sources. With containment efforts lagging—most fires are at 0% containment—authorities warn that the battle is far from over.

The National Weather Service predicts a slight decrease in wind speeds tonight, which may offer a temporary reprieve. However, with multiple fires still raging out of control and thousands displaced, Los Angeles faces a long and grueling recovery ahead.

As the fires continue to spread, residents are urged to stay informed, follow evacuation orders, and prioritize safety. The city’s resilience will be tested as it confronts one of the most devastating wildfire crises in its history.

