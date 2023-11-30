Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    New Covid variant Pirola explained: BA.2.86's characteristics, transmissibility, vaccine efficacy and more

    The article explores the impact and characteristics of the BA.2.86 (Pirola) variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, designated a 'variant of interest' by the WHO, covering its genetic mutations, transmissibility, potential effects on vaccine efficacy, and the global response to mitigate its spread.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 4:14 PM IST

    The global pandemic of Covid-19, stemming from the SARS-CoV-2 virus, has witnessed multiple waves propelled by diverse variants. In the ongoing battle against the virus, a recent variant, BA.2.86, also known as Pirola, has emerged as a focus of global health organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), which has labeled it a 'variant of interest.' Understanding its characteristics is crucial in navigating the ongoing challenges posed by the virus.

    Characteristics of BA.2.86 (Pirola)

    BA.2.86, a subvariant of the Omicron variant, exhibits numerous mutations, particularly in the spike protein—a crucial element for the virus to infiltrate human cells. These mutations carry the potential to impact the virus's transmissibility, severity, and its ability to evade the immune system. Notably, BA.2.86 stands out with over 30 mutations on its spike protein, the component responsible for attaching to human cells and facilitating infection. While some of these mutations are shared with other concerning variants like Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta, others are unique to BA.2.86. The mutations in the spike protein hold implications for the virus's transmissibility, capacity to evade immunity, and the severity of resulting infections.

    Transmissibility

    Preliminary findings suggest that BA.2.86 may exhibit higher transmissibility than its predecessors. This heightened ability to spread raises concerns, particularly in regions with low vaccination coverage or decreasing immunity.

    Vaccine Efficacy

    Ongoing research aims to determine how effective current COVID-19 vaccines are against BA.2.86. Vaccines have played a vital role in mitigating severe outcomes, and understanding their efficacy against new variants is crucial for public health strategies.

    Also read: H9N2 avian influenza explained: Causes, symptoms and precautions amid recent outbreaks in China

    Why WHO Classified BA.2.86 as a 'Variant of Interest'

    The World Health Organization (WHO) employs a classification system for Covid-19 variants, facilitating global monitoring and research prioritization based on their potential public health risk. A 'variant of interest' encompasses variants with genetic changes projected or confirmed to influence virus characteristics, including transmissibility, disease severity, immune evasion, diagnostic or therapeutic escape. This category is reserved for variants causing notable community transmission, multiple Covid-19 clusters in various countries, and exhibiting an increasing prevalence alongside a rising number of cases over time. The designation serves to identify emerging risks to global public health through apparent epidemiological impacts.

    Genetic Changes and Potential Impact

    BA.2.86 carries specific genetic changes that could affect its ability to spread rapidly or evade immunity from prior infection or vaccination.

    Current Understanding and Response

    Designating it a 'variant of interest' indicates a precautionary stance, allowing for extensive research despite incomplete understanding of its full impact. Global health authorities are closely monitoring BA.2.86, studying its transmissibility, severity, and impact on vaccine efficacy.

    Public Health Measures

    Standard measures, including vaccination, mask-wearing, social distancing, and hand hygiene, remain crucial in controlling the spread of BA.2.86. Vaccination, in particular, continues to be a key strategy in preventing severe disease and hospitalization.

