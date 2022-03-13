Russia-Ukraine war: Russian invaders cannot conquer us, says Zelenskyy

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ukraine President, in a new video message, said that the Russian invaders have many weapons. However, they do not have the strength or spirit to conquer Ukraine.

    Kyiv, First Published Mar 13, 2022, 10:23 AM IST

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video message released on Sunday morning, stated that the Russian invaders have many weapons. However, they do not have the strength or spirit to conquer Ukraine. 

    The Ukrainian president, since the beginning, has constantly been releasing a video message on social media informing the people of his nation against the Russian force, who invaded on February 24.

    He captioned a new video message that the Russian invaders could not conquer Ukraine. Russian do not have such strength and spirit. Also, Russians are holding on only to violence, only terror. Only on weapons, of which they have a lot, Zelenskyy added. 

    About the war, President Zelenskyy said that the invaders have no natural basis for normal life and are organically incapable of making life normal. Further, dreams are impossible in all places that Russia has invaded. However, the invaders have no natural basis for a normal life. So that people can be happy and dream. He added that they are organically incapable of making life normal, and whatever Russia has entered to a foreign land, dreams are impossible. 

    Earlier to that message, Zelenskyy, on Saturday, alleged that Russia is attempting to construct a new 'Pseudo republics' in Ukraine to break the country apart. 

    He called on Ukraine's regions, such as Kherson, not to repeat the experience of Donetsk and Luhansk. Pro-Russian separatists began battling Ukrainian forces in those eastern regions in 2014. 

    Zelenskyy said that the occupiers on Kherson region territory are attempting to repeat the tragic experience of the formation of pseudo-republics. They are blackmailing local leaders, putting deputies under pressure, and looking for someone to bribe.

    Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 and launched strikes countrywide. The war has triggered a massive refugee crisis and resulted in the death of several hundred civilians in Ukraine. 

    Ukraine claims that over 12,000 Russian troops have been killed in the conflict. President Zelenskyy stated on Saturday that approximately 1,300 Ukrainian troops have died in the war so far.

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2022, 10:34 AM IST
