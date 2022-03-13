American journalist and filmmaker shot dead in Ukraine

A volunteer surgeon for Ukraine's territorial defence, Danylo Shapovalov, stated that the American received a wound in the neck and died on the spot.

The United States Journalist was killed and another wounded on Sunday in Irpin, a frontline northwest suburb of Kyiv, medics, and witnesses informed AFP.

A volunteer surgeon for Ukrainian territorial defence named Danylo Shapovalov stated that one of the Americans died immediately and that he had treated the other.

AFP reporters discovered the victim's body in Irpin. A third victim, a Ukrainian passenger in the exact vehicle as to the Americans, was also injured.

Ukrainian officials quickly blamed the Russian forces for the shooting; however, the circumstances remained unknown. AFP reporters heard small arms and artillery fire in the region.

Shapovalov informed the AFP that the car was targeted. There were two journalists present, one of whom was a Ukrainian. He said, "Our guy and journalist are wounded."

He further informed that he provided both the injured with first aid, the other received a wound in the neck, and he immediately died.

The documents found on the American reporter's body identified him as Brent Renaud, 50, of New York.

A New York Times ID card was discovered in the documents, leading to reports he worked for the paper; however, the US daily stated that he was not working for them at the time of his death.



A statement tweeted by the deputy managing editor, Cliff Levy, read as Brent was a skilled photographer and filmmaker who had worked for The New York Times for many years. Though he had previously contributed to The Times (most recently in 2015), he was not assigned to any Times desk in Ukraine, it added.

Also Read: Russia brings war closer to NATO doorsteps; bombs base in Poland border

Also Read: Russia-Ukraine war Day 18: The latest updates

Also Read: Russia-Ukraine war: Russian invaders cannot conquer us, says Zelenskyy