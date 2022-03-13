Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    American journalist and filmmaker shot dead in Ukraine

    A volunteer surgeon for Ukraine's territorial defence, Danylo Shapovalov, stated that the American received a wound in the neck and died on the spot.

    American journalist and filmmaker shot dead in Ukraine - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 13, 2022, 9:11 PM IST

    The United States Journalist was killed and another wounded on Sunday in Irpin, a frontline northwest suburb of Kyiv, medics, and witnesses informed AFP.

    A volunteer surgeon for Ukrainian territorial defence named Danylo Shapovalov stated that one of the Americans died immediately and that he had treated the other. 

    AFP reporters discovered the victim's body in Irpin. A third victim, a Ukrainian passenger in the exact vehicle as to the Americans, was also injured.

    Ukrainian officials quickly blamed the Russian forces for the shooting; however, the circumstances remained unknown. AFP reporters heard small arms and artillery fire in the region. 

    Shapovalov informed the AFP that the car was targeted. There were two journalists present, one of whom was a Ukrainian. He said, "Our guy and journalist are wounded." 

    He further informed that he provided both the injured with first aid, the other received a wound in the neck, and he immediately died. 

    The documents found on the American reporter's body identified him as Brent Renaud, 50, of New York.

    A New York Times ID card was discovered in the documents, leading to reports he worked for the paper; however, the US daily stated that he was not working for them at the time of his death. 
     
    A statement tweeted by the deputy managing editor, Cliff Levy, read as Brent was a skilled photographer and filmmaker who had worked for The New York Times for many years. Though he had previously contributed to The Times (most recently in 2015), he was not assigned to any Times desk in Ukraine, it added. 

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2022, 9:13 PM IST
