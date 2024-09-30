Nepal floods, landslides: Death toll rises to nearly 200, search ops underway to find 30 missing people

According to reports, as many as 192 people have lost their lives in these natural disasters. An additional 194 individuals have sustained injuries, with the death and injury toll expected to rise as rescue operations continue. Nepal's Home Ministry Spokesperson Rishiram Tiwari confirmed these numbers and highlighted the severity of the situation.

The death toll in Nepal due to severe rainfall, flooding, landslides, and widespread inundation has reached to nearly 200, with at least 30 people still missing. The catastrophic weather has wreaked havoc across the Himalayan nation, causing widespread damage and displacing thousands of residents.

According to reports, as many as 192 people have lost their lives in these natural disasters. An additional 194 individuals have sustained injuries, with the death and injury toll expected to rise as rescue operations continue. Nepal's Home Ministry Spokesperson Rishiram Tiwari confirmed these numbers and highlighted the severity of the situation.

Nepal's security agencies, including the Nepal Army and Armed Police Force, have been deployed for search, rescue, and relief efforts. Tiwari stressed that over 4,500 individuals affected by the disaster have already been rescued, though many more are still trapped in remote and affected areas. The heavy rains have left many routes impassable, severely hampering rescue operations.

The floods and landslides have also caused extensive damage to infrastructure, blocking all roads leading to the capital, Kathmandu. Thousands of travelers have been stranded due to the impassable highways. Authorities are working to clear the obstructed roads, but the scale of the damage has made the process slow and challenging.

The lack of modern equipment has complicated rescue missions. The security forces on the ground are using rudimentary tools like rubber boats, ropes, tubes, and shovels to conduct rescue operations. Dijan Bhattarai, spokesperson for the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, explained that the absence of advanced tools has hindered their efforts.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, currently on a 10-day visit to the United States to attend the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, is expected to return to Nepal on Monday to oversee the disaster response. In his absence, Acting Prime Minister Prakash Man Singh convened an all-party meeting on Sunday to coordinate rescue and relief efforts.

