    Nepal floods, landslides: Death toll reaches 112, dozens missing in ongoing rescue efforts

    In addition to the fatalities, 64 people are reported missing, while 45 have been injured in flood-related incidents, according to sources from the Armed Police Force. The Kathmandu Valley has been the hardest hit, with 48 deaths reported in the region. Additionally, 195 houses and eight bridges have been damaged, further disrupting the lives of residents.

    First Published Sep 29, 2024, 1:04 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 29, 2024, 1:04 PM IST

    A data from the Armed Police Force and Nepal Police on Sunday (September 29) revealed that the death toll from devastating floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains across Nepal has risen to 112. Torrential downpours since Friday have led to widespread inundation in eastern and central regions of the country, with flash floods wreaking havoc in several areas.

    Rescue operations have been in full swing, with security personnel managing to save nearly 3,100 people from affected areas. Eyewitnesses have described the flooding as unprecedented, with many saying that they had not witnessed such a disaster in the last four decades. "I've never before seen flooding on this scale in Kathmandu," Arun Bhakta Shrestha, a climate expert from the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) said.

    The Bagmati River in Kathmandu has risen above danger levels, leading to widespread flooding. ICIMOD reports that a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, combined with the unusual position of the monsoon trough, contributed to the intensity of the rainfall that has lashed eastern and central Nepal since Friday.

    The floods and landslides have left thousands displaced, damaged highways, and destroyed homes. Many families have been stranded, with road disruptions making it difficult for rescue teams to reach remote areas.

