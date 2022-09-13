Nearly 49 troops killed, says Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan after deadly border clash with Azerbaijan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told parliament in Yerevan that at least 49 of the country's troops had been killed in clashes with Azerbaijan. "For the time being, we have 49 (troops) killed, and unfortunately, this is not the final figure," the PM said, adding that the intensity of fighting had subsided following heavy shelling from Azerbaijan that began overnight.

An unconfirmed number of Azerbaijani troops were killed in a deadly clash at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border early Tuesday morning. According to reports, the neighbouring countries resumed hostilities over the disputed territory of Nagorno Karabakh throughout the night. The two have already fought two wars in the region, and the never-ending conflict has resulted in widespread displacement and ethnic cleansing.

Armenia and Azerbaijan fought over their territorial claims to Nagorno Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian enclave within Azerbaijan, as recently as 2020. While the world's attention was focused on Ukraine, a flare-up between Armenia and Azerbaijan has heightened tensions as the long-running conflict threatens to erupt.

Armenia's Defense Ministry said in a statement that Azerbaijan launched 'intensive shelling' against Armenian military positions in the direction of Goris, Sok, and Jermuk at 00:05 am (local time) on Tuesday. "Armenia's armed forces have launched a proportionate response," the statement continued.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told parliament in Yerevan that at least 49 of its troops had been killed in clashes with Azerbaijan. "For the time being, we have 49 (troops) killed, and unfortunately, this is not the final figure," the PM said, adding that the intensity of fighting had subsided following heavy shelling from Azerbaijan that began overnight.

In a tweet, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence stated, "During the night of September 12, Armenian armed forces units committed a large-scale provocation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions."

Earlier on Tuesday, Armenia requested assistance from world leaders, claiming Azerbaijani forces attempted to advance onto its territory.

It accused Armenia of using trench mortars to launch fire. "Azerbaijani servicemen have died," the country's Defense Ministry claimed.

It later tweeted that "the information disseminated by the Armenian side about the alleged targeting of the civilian population, facilities, and infrastructure by the Azerbaijan Army does not reflect reality."

Also Read: Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia reach deal to end Nagorno-Karabakh War

Also Read: World Bank suspends Ease of Doing Business Report amid concerns of data manipulation

Also Read: Formula 1 Championship 2022: Moments that defined Azerbaijan Grand Prix