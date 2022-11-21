Nearly 20 killed, 300 injured as 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia

Earlier, Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency had said the quake had a magnitude of 5.6 and struck near Cianjur, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Jakarta.

In a recent development, nearly 20 people have been killed and over 300 injured after an earthquake rattled Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday (November 21), a local official from the town worst-hit by the tremor told local media.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck near towns south of Jakarta.

Speaking to reporters, Herman Suherman, the head of Cianjur's administration said, "The information I got for now, in this hospital alone, nearly 20 died and at least 300 people are being treated. Most of them had fractures from being trapped by the ruins of buildings."

Meanwhile, Mayadita Waluyo, a 22-year-old lawyer, described how panicked workers ran for the exits of their building as the quake struck.

"I was working when the floor under me was shaking. I could feel the tremor clearly. I tried to do nothing to process what it was but it became even stronger and lasted for some time," she said.

"I feel a bit dizzy now and my legs are also a bit cramped because I had to walk downstairs from the 14th floor."

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.