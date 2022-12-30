Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 7 more years in jail on corruption charges in Myanmar

The court's action leaves her with as many as 33 years to serve in prison following a series of politically tinged prosecutions since the army toppled her elected government in February 2021.

A Myanmar court on Friday (December 30) convicted the country's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi of corruption and sentenced her to seven years in prison in a string of criminal cases against her.

The ousted leader has also been convicted of several other offenses, which previously gave her a total of 26 years imprisonment. Her supporters and independent analysts say the charges against her are an attempt to legitimise the military's seizure of power while eliminating her from politics.

The recent verdict in the purpose-built courtroom in the main prison on the outskirts of the capital, Naypyitaw, was made known by a legal official who insisted on anonymity for fear of being punished by the authorities.

The trial was closed to the media, diplomats, and spectators, and her lawyers were barred by a gag order from talking about it.

It is reported that Suu Kyi received sentences of three years for each of four charges, to be served concurrently, and four years for the charge related to the helicopter purchase, for a total of seven years. Win Myint received the same sentences.

Her attorneys anticipate filing an appeal in the upcoming days despite the defendants' denial of all the allegations. Suu Kyi's legal battles may be over, at least temporarily, which opens the door to her being able to have visitors from outside, something she hasn't been able to do since being imprisoned.