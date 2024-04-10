'My Face ID is confused': Millionaire Bryan Johnson shares photos of his age-reversing transformation

The 46-year-old is a former Silicon Valley CEO who claimed that he has reversed his epigenetic age by 5.1 years through a anti-ageing regime on which he spends more than $2 million every year.

Tech CEO Bryan Johnson claims to have reversed his ageing by 5.1 years! The 46-year-old just posted pictures of himself from 2018 to 2023 to 2024 to show off his growth. Johnson attributes his success to Project Blueprint, a rigorous routine that includes more than 100 daily supplements and a specific diet. It is said to cost him more than $2 million a year.

"Even my Face ID is confused. I'm transitioning..." Johnson wrote while sharing the transformation collage on X. Johnson's images generated controversy on social media, with some criticizing his look and others applauding his commitment to [anti-aging/health optimization].

"I don't doubt that you've become healthier and feel much better now, but the fuller face made you look younger," a person said. One more person commented, "It's crazy how you looked better in 2018."

The transformation has left social media stunned, with hundreds of people saying his anti-ageing regime seems to be having the opposite effect.

Johnson, a former CEO in Silicon Valley, is well-known for his fixation on anti-aging. Johnson boasts better health indicators and says he has more than five years removed off his biological age. He has made significant financial investments in Project Blueprint, which entails exercise, a certain diet, medical supervision, and treatments. Through yet another self-created technique, Johnson claimed to have restored hair loss earlier this year.