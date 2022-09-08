Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Multiple shooting in Memphis, 19-year-old gunman goes live on Facebook; arrested

    A 19-year-old man allegedly went on a shooting rampage in the city of Memphis in the US on Thursday and live-streamed the act on Facebook, police said. In a Facebook Live video, the man claimed to have shot five people.

    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 8, 2022, 9:13 AM IST

    A 19-year-old man allegedly went on a shooting rampage in Memphis in the US state of Tennessee on Thursday, killing at least two people. He is now in police custody.  According to reports, the suspect, Ezekiel Kelly, drove around Memphis firing at random individuals while livestreaming the incident on Facebook. According to Memphis Police, he was in charge of "several shootings." The alleged shooter can be seen walking inside a business and starting to shoot people on Facebook Live.

    Before fleeing the scene, the alleged gunman wrecked his car and stole a grey Toyota SUV, according to media reports. The Toyota SUV's driver sustained injuries in the collision.

    The University of Memphis sent a message to students saying a shooting had been reported near the campus. Rhodes College, which in about 4 miles away from the university, advised students on and off campus to shelter in place. “If you do not have to be out, stay indoors until this is resolved,” Memphis police said on Twitter.

    Also Read | 'Horrific' Canada stabbing: 10 dead, many injured, suspects on the run

    “Be on the lookout for a male Black … who is responsible for multiple shootings. We are getting reports that he is recording his actions on Facebook. We do not have a specific location of where he is now," the Memphis Police Department had said in a tweet.

    Also read: Luxury car Bentley Mulsanne, worth Rs 2.39 crore, stolen from London recovered in Pakistan

     

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2022, 9:13 AM IST
