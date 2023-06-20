Missing Titanic submersible: German psychic Michael Schneider pinpoints where OceanGate vessel could be

German clairvoyant Michael Schneider, who has helped in tracing missing people in the past, has pinpointed where the OceanGate submersible 'Titan', on an expedition to explore Titanic's wreckage, could be.

Even as the search for the missing Titanic submersible in the Atlantic Ocean with five persons onboard continues, a German psychic has pinpointed where the OceanGate vessel, which lost communication with its mothership on Sunday, could be. Michael Schneider, who has in the past helped in tracing missing person investigations, reckons the 'Titan' submersible has drifted way off course.

The expedition had set off from Newfoundland, Canada, and according to reports, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British millionaire explorer Hamish Harding, Prince's Trust board member Shahzada Dawood, his son Sulaiman Dawood, and French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet are believed to be the five people aboard.

In an interview with Daily Star, German clairvoyant Michael Schneider has pinpointed an area for the rescue team, who searched an area "about the size of Connecticut" overnight. Since he began offering his assistance to investigators on a volunteer basis in 2006, the self-described seer claims to have resolved at least 25 cases of missing persons.

"I look at a photo of the missing person or animal and ask myself to God whether the creature is dead or alive and get an answer through my inner voice that is almost always correct," Schneider had told Daily Star in an earlier interview explaining how he works. He then consults a map and deduces a location.

Schneider claimed to have located Titan around 62 miles northeast of the Titanic wreck, according to the Daily Star. From east to west, Connecticut is around 110 miles, and from north to south, it is about 70 miles. He added that he believes the ship to be about 3,800 metres underwater, or about the same as the Titanic, "at a depth of the seabed there."

"I don't want to be a know-it-all and in this case I think the technology of the US Coast Guard is crucial. Seers are just accessories - for some as annoying as mosquitoes, for others a possibly additionally helpful straw," the German psychic emphasized.

Schneider gave coordinates for a woman who vanished in Padenstedt, Germany, in 2021 in one of his most well-known cases. According to JV, she was discovered about 235 metres from where he claimed. He predicted the precise location where Peter Neumair and Laura Perselli would turn up after going missing from their Bolzano, Italy, residence in January 2021.

After extensive attempts failed to find Titan last night, the US Coast Guard stated on Tuesday that it was deploying vehicles capable of searching underwater in the Atlantic. According to reports, the US government is preventing a British company with a cutting-edge vehicle that could save the submersible from helping with the rescue effort.