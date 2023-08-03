Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Miss Venezuela 2023 finalist Ariana Viera succumbs to injuries from car collision

    Following the accident, Viera fought for her life in the hospital for nearly 10 days. Her mother revealed that Ariana had been experiencing fatigue, which led to her falling asleep at the wheel near Lake Nona.

    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 4:25 PM IST

    In a tragic turn of events, Venezuelan beauty queen Ariana Viera, aged 26, has passed away in the hospital due to injuries sustained in a car accident. The incident occurred in Orlando on July 13 when her car collided with a truck, allegedly because she fell asleep while driving.

    Medical personnel managed to revive her initially, but as they were preparing to transfer her to trauma care, she couldn't make it through. Tragically, the model and current Miss Venezuela reportedly suffered a heart attack after being revived.

    Ariana Viera's untimely demise is a heartbreaking loss for her loved ones and the pageant community. She was expected to represent Venezuela at the prestigious Miss Latin America of the World 2023 competition scheduled to take place in the Dominican Republic in October. Her promising future as a beauty queen and her life cut short have left many in shock and mourning.

    The passing of Ariana Viera has ignited conversations on social media, particularly due to a chilling video she posted just two months prior to her tragic accident. In the video, she recorded herself for her "future funeral" since she was usually the one behind the camera, capturing moments of others rather than herself. Little did she know that her words would take on a haunting significance.

    The video shared on her Instagram handle in May showcased Ms. Viera engaged in everyday activities like waking up, drinking water, and casually spending time around her house. It is now seen as a poignant glimpse into her life, a farewell from her to the world.

    Beyond her title as a beauty queen, Ariana Viera was also active in the real estate sector and operated the Full House Cleaning Service, as mentioned on her Instagram page. Her presence extended beyond the pageant world, and she had a successful career in other domains as well.

    During this difficult time, Viera's father, residing in Peru, sought to attend his daughter's funeral and applied for a humanitarian visa. Unfortunately, the visa was not granted until the day after the funeral, hindering his ability to be present during the final farewell to his beloved daughter. This added to the emotional toll on her family and friends, further highlighting the challenges they faced during this tragic episode.

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2023, 4:25 PM IST
