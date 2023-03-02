Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Miraculous! Siberian husky rescued from under Turkey earthquake rubble after 23 days - WATCH

    A Siberian husky was miraculously rescued from underneath the rubble of Turkey's devastating earthquake after spending 23 days trapped without food and water. Here's a look at the viral video:

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

    A husky was miraculously rescued from the ruins in Turkey after being stuck there for 23 days, ostensibly without access to food or water. Rescue workers in Antakya, in the province of Hatay, overheard Alex while conducting searches nearby and retrieved him from the rubble. 

    More than 50,000 people have died from deadly earthquakes in southern Turkey and northern Syria. Hatay is one of the provinces that has been hit the hardest.

    Also read: Turkey begins to rebuild homes for 1.5 million left homeless by earthquakes: Report

    The emotional rescue's video footage captured the team's struggle to liberate Alex. The affectionate dog immediately licked his rescuer's face, despite having just spent 23 days trapped beneath the debris. The brown-and-white dog sits comfortably in one volunteer's arms, clearly relieved as he takes in his surroundings.

    After the rescue, Alex was brought to the HAYTAP Field hospital, where he was treated and given care by volunteers. Turkish media stated that despite being worn out and having lost weight, he was overall in good health.

    HAYTAP volunteer Osman Polat told Turkish media outlet Oda TV, "It was a miracle indeed. It is truly a miracle that he survived in that hole for 23 days without eating or drinking anything."

    On February 6, the two-story building Alex was in is thought to have fallen, leaving him stuck. It is not apparent how he survived for so long without food or drink, suffocated by rubble and without any sunshine.

    When searching for temporary shelters in Antakya, rescue teams noticed him making noises. It took volunteers two hours to liberate him even though they could see his nose through a tiny hole in the debris.

    Also read: Turkey earthquake: NDRF rescuers return with stories of bonding over Bollywood, thank you note in Hindi & more

    After being saved, Alex could be seen grinning broadly and enjoying all the well-deserved attention. While volunteers petted and entertained the Siberian husky, his ears perked up, and he appeared attentive.

    Another 5.6-magnitude earthquake with a focal point in the town of Yesilyurt in the province of Malatya struck Turkey on Monday.

    Around 50,000 people died from the original 7.8-magnitude earthquake on February 6, and an estimated 173,000 buildings suffered major collapse or damage.

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
