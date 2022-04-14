Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meet Zak Dahhan who got Brooklyn suspect arrested; netizens call him hero

    Zak Dahhan, a 21-year-old security camera installation, has hailed as a hero after apprehending Frank Robert James, the suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting case, on Wednesday afternoon. Dahhan was the first to spot the suspect.

    Meet Zak Dahhan who got Brooklyn suspect arrested netizens call him hero gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New York, First Published Apr 14, 2022, 10:24 AM IST

    The man, Zak Dahhan, informed the public and police about the Brooklyn subway station shooting and aided in the arrest of the suspects is being lauded on social media. Zak Dahn's involvement to apprehending the suspect and warning people saved many lives, and he is now being hailed as a "hero" by many.

    Zak Dahhan, a 21-year-old security camera installation, has hailed as a hero after apprehending Frank Robert James, the suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting case, on Wednesday afternoon. Dahhan was the first to spot the suspect. He also conducted an impromptu news conference on 1st Avenue and informed on the situation. He said that he had warned everyone he saw before flagging down a police cruiser.

    He stated that he was performing routine maintenance on a store's cameras when he noticed James going through the popular East Village neighbourhood with a bag over his shoulder. He notified the authorities, which resulted in the arrest of the culprit and the saving of numerous additional lives and persons.

    Also Read | 'We got him': New York mayor after Brooklyn subway attack suspect's arrest

    According to reports, Dahhan grew up in Syria during the country's horrible civil war and now resides in Union City, New Jersey.

    When Dahhan left the police station after making his formal testimony, the assembled mob applauded him and dubbed him a "hero."

    Also Read | Who is Frank James, ‘person of interest’ in Brooklyn subway station attack? 

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2022, 10:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    We got him New York mayor after Brooklyn subway attack suspect s arrest gcw

    'We got him': New York mayor after Brooklyn subway attack suspect's arrest

    18 yr old US teen accepted to 27 colleges earns Rs 30 crore in scholarships gcw

    18-yr-old US teen accepted to 27 colleges, earns Rs 30 crore in scholarships

    Nearly 1,000 Ukrainian troopers surrender in Mariupol, claims Russia's defence ministry - adt

    Nearly 1,000 Ukrainian troopers surrender in Mariupol, claims Russia's defence ministry

    As COVID cases soar Indian consulate in Shanghai closes in person services gcw

    As COVID cases soar, Indian consulate in Shanghai closes in-person services

    Nawaz Sharif likely to return to Pakistan post Eid as Shehbaz Sharif orders diplomatic passport reports gcw

    Nawaz Sharif likely to return to Pakistan post Eid as PM Shehbaz orders diplomatic passport

    Recent Stories

    Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 Here are some lesser known facts about him gcw

    Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: Here are some lesser-known facts about him

    Vishu at Dileep, Kavya Madhavan's house at Aluva might not be that grand; read details RBA

    Vishu at Dileep, Kavya Madhavan's house at Aluva might not be that grand; read details

    CNG prices hiked by Rs 2.5 per kg in Delhi; check new prices - adt

    CNG prices hiked by Rs 2.5 per kg in Delhi; check new prices

    Realme GT 2 Pro to go on sale today know price colours features and more gcw

    Realme GT 2 Pro to go on sale today; know price, colours, features and more

    Here how Deepika Padukone reacted to ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's marriage post RBA

    Here's how Deepika Padukone reacted to ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's marriage post

    Recent Videos

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: WE KEEP ON FIGHTING, WE KEEP ON FINDING A WAY - MI Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022: "We keep on fighting, we keep on finding a way" - MI's Jasprit Bumrah

    Video Icon
    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Video Icon