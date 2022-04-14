Meet Zak Dahhan who got Brooklyn suspect arrested; netizens call him hero

Zak Dahhan, a 21-year-old security camera installation, has hailed as a hero after apprehending Frank Robert James, the suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting case, on Wednesday afternoon. Dahhan was the first to spot the suspect.

The man, Zak Dahhan, informed the public and police about the Brooklyn subway station shooting and aided in the arrest of the suspects is being lauded on social media. Zak Dahn's involvement to apprehending the suspect and warning people saved many lives, and he is now being hailed as a "hero" by many.

Zak Dahhan, a 21-year-old security camera installation, has hailed as a hero after apprehending Frank Robert James, the suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting case, on Wednesday afternoon. Dahhan was the first to spot the suspect. He also conducted an impromptu news conference on 1st Avenue and informed on the situation. He said that he had warned everyone he saw before flagging down a police cruiser.

He stated that he was performing routine maintenance on a store's cameras when he noticed James going through the popular East Village neighbourhood with a bag over his shoulder. He notified the authorities, which resulted in the arrest of the culprit and the saving of numerous additional lives and persons.

Also Read | 'We got him': New York mayor after Brooklyn subway attack suspect's arrest

According to reports, Dahhan grew up in Syria during the country's horrible civil war and now resides in Union City, New Jersey.

When Dahhan left the police station after making his formal testimony, the assembled mob applauded him and dubbed him a "hero."

Also Read | Who is Frank James, ‘person of interest’ in Brooklyn subway station attack?