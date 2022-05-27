Watch: Woman crafts a stunning design on watermelon

A video of a woman carving a beautiful design on a watermelon is going viral over the internet and has left netizens amazed.

Around the world, there are people with various talents, and many of them fail to disclose them to the world. But with the help of the internet, it has become very easy for people to showcase their talent to the entire world with just a simple video.

Videos of such innovative ideas and artistic creations are one thing that leaves us stunned. We have come across with such an amazing talented art video, and we are sure you will simply love it.

A video of a woman carving a beautiful design on a watermelon is going viral over the internet. The video has left netizens amazed. The 3D look of the design is remarkable and needs to be praised.

In the video, a woman can be seen carving out an incredible design with a sharp knife on a watermelon. The intricately done design will give you a 3D feel and will blow your mind for sure. Take a look at the stunning video:

The mind-blowing video was shared on a Twitter page named Buitengebieden with a caption saying, “Watermelon art.” The video has gathered around 7.5 lakh views and 34.2K likes in just three days of being online. Netizens were stunned after saying the video and loaded the comment section with praises and applauds.

A user stated that the video just popped her eye out, while another one expressed he couldn't believe how the woman did the design so perfectly. A third user stated that the woman is so talented that the design cut looks like a machine has designed it, while another said the video is mind-blowing. Many other people also expressed their opinions through claps and love emojis.

