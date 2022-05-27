Watch: Amitabh Bachchan's lookalike will leave you baffled; check out netizens' reactions

A video of Shashikant Pedwal, who bears an amazing resemblance to Amitabh Bachchan, has gone viral, and netizens have been left speechless after seeing it.

It has been shown that there are seven persons in the globe that have identical looks. It means that each person will have around six doppelgängers in the world. However, if someone bears a striking likeness to a well-known celebrity, they will almost certainly become famous.

Such is the case with Pune-based professor Shashikant Pedwal, who has an uncanny likeness to Amitabh Bachchan. The evidence may be seen on his Instagram profile.

ALSO READ: Watch: Mischievous monkey lifts a woman’s dress while capturing a video

In the video, Shashikant can be seen walking to Big B's famous song Andheri Raaton Mein from the film Shahenshah. Shashikant walks in a black hoodie and black jogger pants with a background song on Andheri Raaton Mein. Take a look:

Shashikant's is one of the most popular doppelganger of Amitabh Bachchan. Shashikant, with 482K followers on Instagram, has hundreds of viral videos of him dancing to Big B's hits or lip-syncing to his famous dialogues.

The video was shared on Shashikant's Instagram account with a caption that says, “Andheri rato me....” The video has gathered more than 27K views and 2,360 likes in three days of being online.

After seeing the video, netizens were taken aback and flooded the comment area with their thoughts. One commenter speculated that it was the actual Amitabh Bachhan, while another suggested that we discover the second Rekha and bring the story to a happy conclusion. Another person remarked he looks more like Big B than Big B himself, while a third said he looks like Shahenshah exclusively. Shashikant was lacking Shahenshah's Chain, according to one user. Many others used heart, love, and clap emojis to convey their admiration and gratitude.

ALSO READ: Watch: 4 men rowing on a moving walkway at an Amsterdam airport has left internet in splits

ALSO READ: Watch: Tesla’s model Y catches fire, driver escapes smashing the window